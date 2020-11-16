Shanghai Disney Resort Teams with Power Bank Rental Service Energy Monster to “Power the Magic”

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced a new multi-year partnership with Chinese power bank rental service, Energy Monster. The agreement between the two companies will see the addition of power bank rental stations across the resort as part of the new “Power the Magic” campaign.

What’s Happening:

Today, Shanghai Disney Resort and Energy Monster, one of China’s leading power bank rental service providers, announced that the two companies had entered into a multi-year resort alliance.

Energy Monster is the first and exclusive Official Power Bank Rental Service Sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Under this new alliance, Energy Monster power bank rental stations, themed to different resort experiences, will be found at multiple locations across the resort, immersing guests in “everlasting” magic and happiness.

With the new alliance, Energy Monster will install more than 10 power bank rental stations across the resort, including the theme park – Shanghai Disneyland, and the resort’s themed hotels.

Rental stations are in easy-to-find locations, with simple and user-friendly instructions available on the stations themselves, allowing guests to take full advantage of the digital services provided by the resort during their visit.

These stations are designed to adapt and be a part of the unique themes at each location, including: Barbossa’s Bounty in Treasure Cove Pinocchio Village Kitchen in Fantasyland Stargazer Grill in Tomorrowland



Beyond the Resort:

The new alliance will also extend the “Power of Magic” to users outside of Shanghai Disney Resort.

This winter, the “Power of Magic” campaign will bring the specially designed Disney-themed power bank rental service to more locations beyond the resort and across the country.

Through a fun interactive online program, participating users can win a variety of exciting prizes, including the chance to visit Shanghai Disney Resort.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “At Shanghai Disney Resort, the guest experience is key to our success, and since day one, we have never stopped looking for new and innovative solutions to enhance the overall experience of our guests. With digital devices now playing such a key role in the guest experience across Shanghai Disney Resort, we are thrilled to be able to introduce this new solution, together with Energy Monster, that will provide our guests with ‘everlasting’ power during their time here.”

Mars Cai, Founder and CEO of Energy Monster: "We are thrilled to announce this multi-year alliance with Shanghai Disney Resort. With reliable and high-quality products, coupled with iconic designs, Energy Monster has proved to be a leading power bank rental service provider in China. We are confident that with this alliance, we will be able to contribute to guests' memories both inside and outside Shanghai Disney Resort."