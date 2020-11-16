Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Black Panther” Returns in February with “Black Panther #23”

The highly-anticipated return of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ unforgettable run on “Black Panther” arrives in February. Featuring outstanding art by Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim, BLACK PANTHER #23 will continue to reveal Coates’ grand vision for the character of King T’Challa and the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Since taking over as writer in 2016, the acclaimed author has taken Black Panther and Wakanda to the stars and beyond.

Across the multiverse, T’Challa discovered an alternate Wakanda, one ruled far differently than his own.

Having abandoned their once peaceful ways, this Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda will stop at nothing to rule all of the cosmos.

After initially being enslaved by the empire and then joining a rebellion against it, T’Challa has finally made his way back to Earth, but this twisted reflection of Wakanda is not far behind…

With issue #23, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ contribution to the Black Panther mythology begins its startling conclusion, expanding the legend of Black Panther like never before.

Throughout this bold saga, Coates’ landmark era has introduced exciting new characters, redefined favorites such as Shuri, rekindled the King of Wakanda’s romance with Storm, and resurrected one of Black Panther’s greatest foes, Erik Killmonger.

Don't miss the kickoff of the final chapter in a monumental run in comic history.

Check out the variant cover by Julian Totino Tedesco (above).

You can pick up BLACK PANTHER #23 when it debuts in February.

What they’re saying: