Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer to Star in New Multi-Cam Comedy for ABC

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer will reportedly co-star in a new comedy that has been given a straight to series order at ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer are heading back to the small screen and will star in a new comedy for ABC.
- The two actors will headline the currently untitled project which was given a straight to series order from ABC.
- Hailing from 20th Century Television and Modern Family’s Chris Lloyd and Vail Chandrasekaran, the multi-camera comedy will focus on three men who were roommates in their twenties and have recently reconnected.
- Baldwin and Grammer will play two of the roommates. The third cast member has yet to be announced.
- The show is anticipated to premiere during ABC’s 2021-22 season.
- Lloyd and Chandrasekaran will serve as writers for the series and will executive produce along with Baldwin and Grammer.
- Other executive producers include Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton.
Synopsis:
- “The untitled comedy revolves around three men who were roommates in their twenties until their warring egos drove them apart. Now, the trio are reuniting decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.”
Fun Facts:
- This new project will be Baldwin’s first major broadcast role since starring on NBC’s 30 Rock. Of course, as of late, fans can catch him as the host of ABC’s Match Game, or in one of many appearances on Saturday Night Live playing President Donald Trump.
- Grammer’s best known TV roles were for the same character: Dr. Frasier Crane. He played the psychiatrist on both Cheers and Frasier.
- Before he co-created Modern Family, Lloyd worked with Grammer on Frasier.
- And speaking of reunions, Baldwin and Chandrasekaran have also worked together on 30 Rock, Chandrasekaran served as a writer and producer for the series.