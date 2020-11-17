Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer to Star in New Multi-Cam Comedy for ABC

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer will reportedly co-star in a new comedy that has been given a straight to series order at ABC.

What’s Happening:

Variety

The two actors will headline the currently untitled project which was given a straight to series order from ABC.

Hailing from 20th Century Television and Modern Family

Baldwin and Grammer will play two of the roommates. The third cast member has yet to be announced.

The show is anticipated to premiere during ABC’s 2021-22 season.

Lloyd and Chandrasekaran will serve as writers for the series and will executive produce along with Baldwin and Grammer.

Other executive producers include Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton.

Synopsis:

“The untitled comedy revolves around three men who were roommates in their twenties until their warring egos drove them apart. Now, the trio are reuniting decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.”

Fun Facts: