New Life Day Merchandise Released at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Brightest Life Day! Travelers to the remote planet of Batuu were treated to some new goods for sale just in time for this most joyous of holidays. Sadly, virtual reality fantasy programs weren’t among them. Take a look at some of the cool new gifts you can bring home this Life Day season!

This Boba Fett plush from Toydarian Toymaker harkens back to the character’s original introduction in animated form on the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special that introduced Life Day us here on earth. You can score one of these for $24.99 credits.

Head to the Droid Depot if you’re in need of the newest unit, a CB-23 that features red, one of the traditional Life Day colors. Each droid is powered by a remote control and can come home with you for $119.99 credits, limit of two per person.

Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities is running a Life Day special as well on lightsaber blades, where each size is discounted to just $30 credits.

Also new today are Pin and Patch Sets, four in total available at Jewels of Bith. Each pin represents a Lightsaber blade color and each patch matches the style of lightsaber Guests can build at Savi’s Workshop. Each set costs $27.99 credits. You can see the rest below.

Happy Life Day from all of us to all of you!