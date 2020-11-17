Universal Orlando Resort Introduces New Holiday Tour Featuring Access to Exclusive Holiday Experiences

Starting November 22, guests can take their holiday celebrations at Universal Orlando Resort to the next level with the all-new “Universal’s Holiday Tour,” a specially guided tour filled with exclusive access to holiday experiences across the theme parks.

Available on select dates this holiday season, the guided experience will give guests the opportunity to: Enjoy priority access to Universal’s Holiday Experience Featuring Macy’s Balloons, where they can get up-close with larger-than-life parade balloons and stunning floats inspired by everything from iconic holiday staples to characters from popular animated films – and enjoy a special appearance by Santa Claus Embark on a tour of the first-ever Holiday Tribute Store, featuring four incredibly-themed rooms – including one inspired by The Grinch – stocked with a variety of new merchandise Meet and greet The Grinch at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous in Seuss Landing, where they can encounter the mean, green one himself and enjoy a delicious Hot Cocoa Bar Cap off the evening in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure with an exclusive showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” – a stunning projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by the beloved “Harry Potter” stories Guests will also receive a special, themed gift during the tour to commemorate their experience

Universal’s Holiday Tour is available on select dates beginning November 22 through January 3, 2021, and can be booked by calling 1-866-346-9350 between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. EST daily, visiting www.universalorlando.com/HolidayTour [email protected]

[email protected] Pricing starts at $59.99 (plus tax) and separate theme park admission with a 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket is required.

Universal Orlando passholders receive a special discount on the tour with pricing starting at $49.99 (plus tax) per ticket, per passholder.

Passholders can book and take advantage of their discount through the VIP Call Center and in-park at the UOAP Lounge.

Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines focused on “screening, spacing and sanitization” across its entire destination, and those practices will be applied to all experiences taking place during Universal’s Holiday Tour.

Key measures include requiring face coverings, enforcing social distancing, limiting capacity in each tour group and at each experience throughout the tour, including at “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” and more.

Universal’s Holiday Tour has limited availability and advanced reservations are required.