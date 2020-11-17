Vudu and FandangoNOW Offering Disney and Pixar Favorites At Special Price to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Toy Story

Vudu and FandangoNOW are offering Disney and Pixar favorites at a special price this week at 50% off with deals on bundles as well, all to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Toy Story

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the upcoming Toy Story 25 th Anniversary, Fandango is offering a special limited 50% off pricing on more than twenty of Disney and Pixar’s classic movies through its video-on-demand services, Vudu and FandangoNOW. The offer, good through Sunday, November 22, allows fans to add their favorite Disney and Pixar films to their movie collection for only $9.99 each.

This special offer is available on the following Pixar films in 4K Ultra HD: Toy Story 4, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 2, Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, The Incredibles, The Incredibles 2, Coco, Inside Out, Monsters, Inc., Monsters University, Ratatouille, WALL*E, Up, Brave, Cars, Cars 2, Cars 3, A Bug's Life, and The Good Dinosaur.

Fans can bring home complete collections with these movie bundles: Toy Story 4-Movie Collection, $34.99 The Incredibles 2-Movie Collection, $19.99 Finding Nemo 2-Movie Collection, $19.99 Cars 3-Movie Collection, $29.99



What They’re Saying: