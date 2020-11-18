A New Phoenix Will Take Flight in Next Month’s “Avengers #40”

The Phoenix has returned but who will wield its unpredictable power? And will they wreak chaos and destruction or life and rebirth? ‘Enter the Phoenix,’ the latest story arc in Jason Aaron’s critically acclaimed Avengers run, will answer these questions and more as the cosmic force stages an earth-shattering competition to find a worthy new host. Some of Marvel’s mightiest heroes and villains will enter the fray but in the end, only one will rise!

The legendary Phoenix Force has been a major player in the pages of Aaron’s Avengers saga.

Revealing the key role it played in building the very foundation of the Marvel Universe, Aaron now brings this time and space-spanning story to a startling climax that will forever redefine this omnipotent force of nature.

Don’t miss the fiery return of the Phoenix Force when the ‘Enter the Phoenix’ saga kicks off in AVENGERS #40 on December 30.

Get your first look at the battle that will erupt to decide who will be the all-new Phoenix in the Avengers ‘Enter the Phoenix’ trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork from the highly-anticipated story, below:

What they’re saying: