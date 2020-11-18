Disneyland Paris Shares Full Performance of “Surprise Mickey!” Stage Show For Mickey’s 92nd Birthday

To celebrate the 92nd birthday of Mickey and Minnie Mouse today, Disneyland Paris has shared a video of a complete performance of one of their fan favorite shows from the Walt Disney Studios Park, Surprise Mickey!

What’s Happening:

Today, to celebrate Mickey’s 92nd Birthday, Disneyland Paris Surprise Mickey ! A stage show that took place in front of the Walt Disney Studios’ Twilight Zone Tower of Terror for a limited time engagement.

! A stage show that took place in front of the Walt Disney Studios’ Twilight Zone Tower of Terror for a limited time engagement. Surprise Mickey! Debuted at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris as part of Mickey’s 90th Birthday celebration and was brought back again for the Christmas 2019 festivities. The show became the favorite show of the birthday celebrations with guests asking for a return.

Debuted at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris as part of Mickey’s 90th Birthday celebration and was brought back again for the Christmas 2019 festivities. The show became the favorite show of the birthday celebrations with guests asking for a return. The hit show also features fan favorite original characters from the park’s Festival of Pirates and Princesses, Betty Rose and Jimmy Ocean, as they help Minnie throw a surprise party for Mickey Mouse with the help of all of their friends and extra cast members from around the park.

The show features some original songs, as well as classics like the Mickey Mouse March (though presented in a stylized performance), and also includes a lively rendition of the anthem for Mickey’s 90th, “It’s a Good Time” by the Deekompressors. You know, the song that tells you to “get your ears on!” that was featured in the Mickey’s Mix Magic Disneyland Move It Shake It Mousekedance It Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

You can celebrate Mickey and Minnie’s Birthday yourself today by checking out the full performance of Surprise Mickey! Below!