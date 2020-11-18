We’re jumping for *joy* this Wishables Wednesday as shopDisney has released a new collection of micro plush that’s giving us all the *feels.* That’s right folks, this month’s theme is the emotions (and Bing Bong) from Inside Out!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney just introduced their November Disney Parks Wishables Inside Out.

Along with character appearances at the parks, Disney California Adventure Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

Fans will love this latest series that consists of six plush cuties: five mystery plush, and one available as a standalone collectible.

Each plush (standalone and mystery bag) retails for $9.99.

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Inside Out – Micro 4” | shopDisney

The mystery plush series includes: Joy Sadness Anger Disgust Fear



1 of 2

Bing Bong Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Inside Out – Micro 4" | shopDisney

Who’s your friend who likes to play? Bing Bong! Riley’s imaginary purple and pink pal is here to keep you company!

This plush features a felt hat, vest, and bowtie, a fuzzy tail, and floppy ears.