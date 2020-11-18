November Disney Parks Wishables: Inside Out

We’re jumping for *joy* this Wishables Wednesday as shopDisney has released a new collection of micro plush that’s giving us all the *feels.* That’s right folks, this month’s theme is the emotions (and Bing Bong) from Inside Out!
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney just introduced their November Disney Parks Wishables series which is themed to Pixar’s Inside Out.
- Along with character appearances at the parks, Disney California Adventure features the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind ride at Pixar Pier!
- Fans will love this latest series that consists of six plush cuties: five mystery plush, and one available as a standalone collectible.
- Each plush (standalone and mystery bag) retails for $9.99.
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Inside Out – Micro 4” | shopDisney
- The mystery plush series includes:
- Joy
- Sadness
- Anger
- Disgust
- Fear
- Bing Bong Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Inside Out – Micro 4" | shopDisney
- Who’s your friend who likes to play? Bing Bong! Riley’s imaginary purple and pink pal is here to keep you company!
- This plush features a felt hat, vest, and bowtie, a fuzzy tail, and floppy ears.