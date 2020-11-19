Derek and Julianne Hough, Trevor Jackson Host Fifth Edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”

Fa la la! Seasonal celebrations might look different this year, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from putting together a magical special for fans to enjoy. This Thanksgiving, Disney is taking a look back at Disney Parks holiday performances from the past few years with The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

What’s Happening:

ABC The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration .

. The music-filled special airs Thursday, November 26th (9:00-11:00 pm EST) on ABC.

Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson ( Freeform Grown-ish) hosts from Walt Disney World

The trio will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments.

More Disney Magic:

Viewers will also get a brand-new sneak peek into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure EPCOT

In addition to magical holiday moments, get a sneak peek at Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film Soul, before it becomes available exclusively on Disney+

Musical Performances:

Hosts Derek Hough and Julianne Hough sing and dance through a medley of holiday classics in a fantastical new show open

Singer/songwriter Ciara gives a festive spin on a “Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock” medley (2017)

Kelly Clarkson belts her version of “Underneath the Tree” (2016)

Global superstar Jason Derulo performs his take on “Silent Night” (2017)

OneRepublic perform a rocking rendition of “What a Wonderful World” (2016)

Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldridge share a sweet rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (2018)

Pentatonix give their rendition of “Deck the Halls” (2019)

Idina Menzel joins fellow Frozen star Kristen Bell for a chilling performance of “When We’re Together” from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017)

star Kristen Bell for a chilling performance of “When We’re Together” from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017) Boyz II Men take on “Let It Snow” alongside “December Baby” singer/songwriter JoJo (2016)

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli lends his voice to a rendition of “White Christmas” (2018)

Aloe Blacc performs “I Got Your Christmas Right Here (2018)

Becky G performs “Santa Baby” (2016)

Reggae/dancehall and pop music icon Shaggy sings “Jamaican Drummer Boy” (2019)

The holiday special is a collaboration by Disney Parks, ABC Entertainment and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.