Derek and Julianne Hough, Trevor Jackson Host Fifth Edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”

by | Nov 19, 2020 11:13 AM Pacific Time

Fa la la! Seasonal celebrations might look different this year, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from putting together a magical special for fans to enjoy. This Thanksgiving, Disney is taking a look back at Disney Parks holiday performances from the past few years with The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC is sharing some extra holiday magic this Thanksgiving with a nostalgic fifth anniversary edition of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
  • The music-filled special airs Thursday, November 26th (9:00-11:00 pm EST) on ABC.
  • Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson (Freeform’s Grown-ish) hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
  • The trio will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments.

More Disney Magic:

  • Viewers will also get a brand-new sneak peek into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure coming in 2021 to EPCOT in Florida.
  • In addition to magical holiday moments, get a sneak peek at Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film Soul, before it becomes available exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) beginning December 25, 2020.
Musical Performances:

  • Hosts Derek Hough and Julianne Hough sing and dance through a medley of holiday classics in a fantastical new show open
  • Singer/songwriter Ciara gives a festive spin on a “Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock” medley (2017)
  • Kelly Clarkson belts her version of “Underneath the Tree” (2016)
  • Global superstar Jason Derulo performs his take on “Silent Night” (2017)
  • OneRepublic perform a rocking rendition of “What a Wonderful World” (2016)
  • Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldridge share a sweet rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (2018)
  • Pentatonix give their rendition of “Deck the Halls” (2019)
  • Idina Menzel joins fellow Frozen star Kristen Bell for a chilling performance of “When We’re Together” from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017)
  • Boyz II Men take on “Let It Snow” alongside “December Baby” singer/songwriter JoJo (2016)
  • World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli lends his voice to a rendition of “White Christmas” (2018)
  • Aloe Blacc performs “I Got Your Christmas Right Here (2018)
  • Becky G performs “Santa Baby” (2016)
  • Reggae/dancehall and pop music icon Shaggy sings “Jamaican Drummer Boy” (2019)
The holiday special is a collaboration by Disney Parks, ABC Entertainment and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.

 
 
