“My Name is Ada Hegerberg” Featuring Norway’s Female Soccer Star Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

by | Nov 19, 2020 7:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

A new behind-the-scenes documentary is set to spotlight the first female Ballon d’Or Award winner and chronicles her decision (and the ensuing backlash) to step away from the 2019 Women’s World Cup with My Name is Ada Hegerberg, streaming exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

  • My Name is Ada Hegerberg, a new all-access documentary film featuring Norwegian National Team and Olympique Lyonnais soccer star Ada Hegerberg, gives fans an intimate look at her decision to opt out of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in protest of unequal treatment of women by the Norwegian Football Federation.
  • For the first time since stepping away from the World Cup, Hegerberg tells her story, showing fans the origins of her love of soccer growing up in a small Norwegian town, how she emerged as the best female soccer player in the world and won the first-ever Ballon d’Or Féminin in 2018, and her wrenching decision and the resulting international controversy and backlash she endured later that year.
  • Produced by Relevent Sports Group in partnership with Film 45, the full-length documentary was directed by Jackie Decker and Tim Mullen, who have produced and edited many acclaimed and award-winning films including Showtime’s All Access: Fury vs. Wilder, Seaver, The Match: Tiger vs. Phil, Danica, and Quest for the Stanley Cup on ESPN+.
  • The film’s premiere on ESPN+ coincides with a Division 1 Féminine match tomorrow on ESPN+ (Friday 11/20 at 3 p.m. ET) featuring the French league’s top two teams and biggest rivalry in Hegerberg’s Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain. Hegerberg will not be on pitch for the defending D1 Féminine and Champions League title holders, as she recovers from a knee injury suffered last season.
  • Also, in an espnW interview with ESPN’s Sarah Spain, Hegerberg talks about how she is still dealing with criticism surrounding her decision to opt out of the World Cup and why My Name is Ada Hegerberg demonstrates the push and pull of joy and frustration the soccer star continues to experience.

What They’re Saying:

  • Executive Producer Daniel Sillman: “It has been an honor to be a part of telling Ada’s remarkable and brave story in this inspiring film. Ada is not only world-class on the field, but off the field, too. Her ability to understand the power of her platform to impact change, putting her career on the line, is a powerful lesson in standing up for what’s right. There is not a better platform than ESPN+ to introduce Ada to America.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed