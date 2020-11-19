New Episode of “What’s Up Disney+” Takes Look at “Marvel’s 616” Ahead of Debut

The latest edition of the new webseries What’s Up Disney+ has debuted and takes a look at the new Marvel’s 616 debuting Friday, as well as the anniversary of some classic films.

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the 'forgotten' characters of Marvel, and much more.

To keep in theme with the first episode of Marvel's 616, Host Jenny Lorenzo asks the different directors to play a game with her, associating all the Marvel superheroes to a cliche high school superlative.

Also in the episode, to honor the 25th anniversary of the first Toy Story film, the hosts take a look at old production photos of Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) during their recording sessions.

film, the hosts take a look at old production photos of Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) during their recording sessions. They also play a fun game with Tangled director Byron Howard to celebrate that film's 10th anniversary. Playing on a trivia tidbit that Rapunzel’s hair was designed with a length of 70 feet, the hosts have Byron guess which is longer? Rapunzel’s Hair or various objects and landmarks found around the world.