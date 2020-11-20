Celebrate Occasions With a Custom Marquee at The Legendary El Capitan Theater With New Fall Themes

by | Nov 20, 2020 6:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

It’s Holiday Time at Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre with a special virtual Marquee program being offered this November and December!

 

What’s Happening:

  • Looking for a fun way to celebrate a milestone?  Then say it with a marquee!  Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and more! Order a personalized marquee graphic to be featured on the world famous El Capitan Theatre marquee on Hollywood Boulevard! Digital & Live Packages Available, and just launched: New Fall Themes!
  • Packages range from $25- $200.  Depending on the package purchased will determine all that is included:
    • The El Capitan Package – $200
      • Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 8 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
      • Static hold on the marquee at a mutually agreed upon time
      • Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
    • The Hollywood Package – $100
      • Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 4 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
      • Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
    • The Digital Package – $25
      • Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
  • Guests purchasing the El Capitan or Hollywood Package package have the option to add animated graphic elements (additional $50 charge)
  • Guests can place their orders online and a Cast Member will call them back within 24 business hours to confirm the order and take payment.  For more information on offerings, please visit www.elcapitantheatre.com.

  • Declared a Historic Cultural Monument by the City of Los Angeles and restored to showcase its original lavish architecture, The El Capitan Theatre has been since 1991 an exclusive first run theatre, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, for The Walt Disney Studios. The theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events, and screenings of classic Disney films.
  • In the 1920s, real estate developer Charles Toberman and Sid Grauman built the Egyptian, Chinese and El Capitan theatres.  Los Angeles based Stiles O. Clements designed the elaborate cast-concrete Spanish Colonial style exterior; San Francisco architect G. Albert Lansburgh, known for his design of over 50 West Coast theatres and luxury cinema houses, designed the lavish East Indian inspired interior.  Originally a legitimate theatre (over 120 plays and musicals were staged), it was converted for film for the world premiere of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane.  The theatre then was renovated, reopening in March 1942 as the Hollywood Paramount, a streamlined "art moderne" first run movie house.
  • In 1989, the Walt Disney Company joined forces with Pacific Theatres and launched a two-year, museum quality restoration of The El Capitan, led by renowned theatre designer Joseph J. Musil. Musil with the supervision of the National Park Service's Department of the Interior, and guidance from conservator Martin Weil and architect Ed Fields, achieved the goal recreating the original 1926 look and feel — including original design elements such as the ornate plasterwork found hidden behind walls and the opera boxes in the main auditorium.
 
 
