Disney Visa Credit Card Now Offering New Design Featuring The Child

Man the Child gets around! Not only can he be spotted on clothing, as a toy, as a plush, and even a pillow, but this little guy has just landed on the Disney Visa Credit Card from Chase bank!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Visa Credit Card has just introduced a new character style to the contactless cards: The Child!
- Known to some fans as Baby Yoda, the audio animatronic breakout star of Disney+’s hit series The Mandalorian, is now featured on the Disney Visa.
- The front of the card features a setting sun background of orange, yellow and brown. The Child is floating in his crib while Mando walks behind him at a distance. The Razor Crest is also just visible to the right hand side.
- On the back the same coloring scheme is visible and the youngling is prominent in the lower right hand corner.
Get the Baby Yoda Card:
- Current Disney Visa Credit Card holders can request to change their card design at any time by visiting the Disney Rewards website.
- Guests hoping to get a Disney Visa can learn about the card via the Disney Rewards website. Additionally they can apply for the Visa through Chase.
- Of course The Child isn’t the only Star Wars design available!
- Finally, cardholders who prefer other Disney designs can choose between these magical styles.
Disney Visa Credit Card Perks:
- Earn 2% in Disney Rewards Dollars on credit card purchases at:
- Gas stations
- Grocery stores
- Restaurants
- Most Disney locations
- Earn 1% on all other card purchases
- Card holders can redeem their Rewards Dollars:
- At Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts
- Toward movie tickets to see the latest Disney and Star Wars movies at AMC Theatres
- At Disney store
- And more
- Enjoy Cardmember perks at:
- Disney Cruise Line
- Walt Disney World Resort
- Disneyland Resort
- Aulani Resort
- Other U.S. Disney destinations