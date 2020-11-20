Disney Visa Credit Card Now Offering New Design Featuring The Child

Man the Child gets around! Not only can he be spotted on clothing, as a toy, as a plush, and even a pillow, but this little guy has just landed on the Disney Visa Credit Card from Chase bank!

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Credit Card has just introduced a new character style to the contactless cards: The Child!

Known to some fans as Baby Yoda, the audio animatronic breakout star of Disney+ The Mandalorian, is now featured on the Disney Visa.

The front of the card features a setting sun background of orange, yellow and brown. The Child is floating in his crib while Mando walks behind him at a distance. The Razor Crest is also just visible to the right hand side.

On the back the same coloring scheme is visible and the youngling is prominent in the lower right hand corner.

Get the Baby Yoda Card:

Current Disney Visa Credit Card holders can request to change their card design at any time by visiting the Disney Rewards website.

Guests hoping to get a Disney Visa can learn about the card

Of course The Child isn’t the only Star Wars

Finally, cardholders who prefer other Disney designs can choose between these magical styles

Disney Visa Credit Card Perks:

Earn 2% in Disney Rewards Dollars on credit card purchases at: Gas stations Grocery stores Restaurants Most Disney locations

Earn 1% on all other card purchases

Card holders can redeem their Rewards Dollars: At Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort Toward movie tickets to see the latest Disney and Star Wars movies at AMC Theatres At Disney store And more

Enjoy Cardmember perks at: Disney Cruise Line Walt Disney World Resort Disneyland Resort Aulani Resort Other U.S. Disney destinations

