The Mandalorian Season 2, Volume 1 Digital Soundtrack Available Today, Volume 2 Releases December 18h

Music from the Second Season of the Emmy-Winning Disney+ Original Series The Mandalorian composed by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy winning composer Ludwig Goransson is now, or will soon be, available! The Mandalorian Season 2 Volume 1 (Chapters 9-12) is available today, with Season 2, Volume 2 (Chapters 13-16) available on December 18th.

Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack from Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm’s multiple Emmy-winning live-action series, streaming exclusively on Disney+ (Tenet, Black Panther ) and is available here The Mandalorian Season 2, Volume 2 (Chapters 13-16) digital album available on December 18.

Earlier this year, Göransson won his first Emmy for The Mandalorian "Chapter 8: Redemption" in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) category. For the first season of The Mandalorian, Göransson released eight full-length albums, one album per episode, with recurring themes throughout the season. This season, he will release the soundtrack in two volumes containing new musical themes, sounds and ideas.

The score and character themes feature instruments played by Göransson including the bass recorder, woodwinds, drums, guitars, piano and percussion. The organic elements from those instruments are then infused with tech sounds and a cinematic orchestra.