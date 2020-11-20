The Mandalorian Season 2, Volume 1 Digital Soundtrack Available Today, Volume 2 Releases December 18h

by | Nov 20, 2020 2:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Music from the Second Season of the Emmy-Winning Disney+ Original Series The Mandalorian composed by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy winning composer Ludwig Goransson is now, or will soon be, available! The Mandalorian Season 2 Volume 1 (Chapters 9-12) is available today, with Season 2, Volume 2 (Chapters 13-16) available on December 18th.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack from Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm’s multiple Emmy-winning live-action series, streaming exclusively on Disney+. The Mandalorian Season 2, Volume 1 (Chapters 9-12) digital album features score by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Tenet, Black Panther) and is available here. The release will be followed by The Mandalorian Season 2, Volume 2 (Chapters 13-16) digital album available on December 18.
  • Earlier this year, Göransson won his first Emmy for The Mandalorian “Chapter 8: Redemption" in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) category.  For the first season of The Mandalorian, Göranssonreleased eight full-length albums, one album per episode, with recurring themes throughout the season.  This season, he will release the soundtrack in two volumes containing new musical themes, sounds and ideas.  
  • The score and character themes feature instruments played by Göransson including the bass recorder, woodwinds, drums, guitars, piano and percussion.  The organic elements from those instruments are then infused with tech sounds and a cinematic orchestra.

  • In a career spanning only 12 years, Ludwig Göransson has amassed an impressive resume in both the recording and motion picture industries, earning an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, multiple Grammy Awards and countless other nominations. After working as an assistant to composer Theodore Shapiro, Göransson got his first big break writing music for the NBC television series, Community. This led to a friendship and collaboration with Donald Glover, who performs under the stage name Childish Gambino, on several studio albums including Because the Internet and Awaken, My Love. Göransson has been nominated for six Grammys with Childish Gambino, and won two in 2019 for the Billboard Hot 100 Number One hit song “This Is America,” which became a cultural phenomenon and garnered world-wide acclaim.
  • While pursuing his masters degree in film scoring at USC, Göransson met his other longtime collaborator, director Ryan Coogler, when he scored his short film, Locks. Over the next nine years, Göransson would score all three of Coogler’s feature films. Much like iconic filmmaking duos Hitchcock and Herrmann or Spielberg and Williams, Coogler’s diverse filmography has allowed Göransson to show his range as a composer, writing understated melodies for Fruitvale Station, hyping up audiences for Creed, and infusing African percussion into his themes for Black Panther.  
  • Göransson has accumulated success in a variety of other films including the box office smash Venom and Disney Animation studio’s Inner Workings. In 2019, Göransson earned multiple awards and nominations for his score for Black Panther including a Golden Globe nomination, a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack, and an Academy Award for Best Original Score. He won two Grammy Awards for his song “This is America”, which he co-wrote and co-produced with frequent collaborator Childish Gambino.
  • Most recently, Göransson completed the score for Season 2 of The Mandalorian, LucasFilm’s first Star Wars live-action series helmed by director Jon Favreau, streaming exclusively on Disney+.  In September 2020, he won his first Emmy Award for his work on the series.  Göransson also composed the music for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which premiered late summer 2020.  In addition, he co-wrote and co-produced the songs for DreamWorks’ Trolls World Tour with Justin Timberlake, which exceeded expectations with its history-making digital release in April 2020, racking up nearly $100 million in sales in just three weeks.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed