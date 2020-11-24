Disney Store Joins Instacart for Same-Day Delivery Orders

shopDisney may be the safest way to get your favorite Disney items home, but waiting for your orders to arrive lacks the instant gratification of making a trip to your nearest Disney Store. Now Disney fans can get items the same day through a new partnership between Instacart and Disney Store!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store has joined Instacart, now appearing as an option for users who live close enough to a physical retail location.
- To find out if Instacart is delivering from a Disney Store near you, visit sameday.disneystore.com.
- Like ordering from other locations on InstaCart, in-store promotions don’t apply, meaning you couldn’t use Instacart to get a free collectable key, for example.
- Instacart pricing is also not subject to in-store deals and discounts.
- Another downside is that a fee of $1.25 will be applied for each reusable tote used to carry your Disney Store order.
- Disney Visa cardholders will earn the typical 1% on purchases through Instacart, but won’t be eligible for 10% off like they would in-store or online at shopDisney. Disney Premier Visa cardmembers will not earn their bonus 1% on purchases through Instacart like they would in-store.