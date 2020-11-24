Taylor Swift’s “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” Film to Stream on Disney+

In case you somehow missed it, this summer, Taylor Swift surprised fans with the release of the album Folklore , which was recording during quarantine.

Now, the star is dropping more surprises, announcing that a film about the album and featuring performances of its 17 songs is on the way — and soon.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions will arrive on Disney+ at midnight PST on November 25th.

Swift initially revealed the news on her Twitter, writing “Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement,” while also sharing a trailer for the film (13 is Swift’s famed favorite/lucky number).

As Variety reports, the movie is not a behind the scenes look at the recording of the album but, instead, finds the album’s collaborators gathering to perform the songs.

Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers), Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), and Swift were not together when Folklore was recorded, so this documentary filmed in September 2020 marked the first time they’d physically joined together.