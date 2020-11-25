Disney’s El Capitan Theatre Offering Winter Cheer Bundles Shipped to Your Home

Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood has expanded their Concessions to Go program to include non-food bundles that can be shipped to homes.
Starting today our Concessions To Go program will now offer shipping! Place your order for this Mickey Balloon Bucket and have it sent straight to your home. Order now: https://t.co/z8M0pYy1zr pic.twitter.com/hO20UHOvDr
— The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) November 25, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is now offering shipping for Curbside to Go offerings.
- Branded “Winter Cheer Bundles,” these new offerings are available for shipping anywhere within the continental United States via UPS Ground.
- A $3 transaction fee will be applied to all orders and shipping rates are as follows:
- Purchases up to $30.00 – will have $7.00 shipping fee added to order
- Purchases $30.01-$75.00 – will have $15.00 shipping fee added to order
- Purchases $75.01 & up – will have $25.00 shipping fee added to order
- Winter Cheer Bundles are available while supplies last and all sales are final.
- Expect a 5-day processing time on orders. December 13th is the last day to order to guarantee delivery by December 25th.
- At this time, The El Capitan Theatre is no longer offering Concessions to Go orders for curbside pickup.
- Click here to order your Winter Cheer Bundle.
Winter Cheer Bundles Available:
- Sven's Thank You Bundle – $25.00
- Sven Sipper Cup (19oz)
- Olaf Gives Thanks Hardcover Book
- Mickey Balloon Bucket – $20.00
- Mickey Balloon Container
- MIckey Jingle Bundle – 35.00 (limit 2 per purchase)
- 1 Mickey Mouse Green Jingle Ball Sipper
- 1 Jingle Bell Cube
- Winter Family Fun Bundle – $25.00
- 2 Snowglobes with Do-it-Yourself Picture Sheet
- 4 Light-Up Carthay Circle Snowflakes
- 1 Bag of Snow Fairy Dust
- 1 Do-it-Yourself Snowflake Garland (appox 12 ft assembled)
- 4 Snowflake Temporary Tattoos
- 4 Candy Cane Heart Temporary Tattoos
- 2 Winter Activity Packets