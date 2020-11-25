Following the Conclusion of Marvel Comics’ “X of Swords,” “Reign of X” Begins in December

Today, fans witnessed the startling conclusion of “X of Swords,” the sprawling crossover that represented the latest chapter in Jonathan Hickman’s grand vision for the X-Men, and learned that the REIGN OF X was upon us!

Hickman’s bold take on mutantkind began last year in the critically-acclaimed House of X and Powers of X and continued in the Dawn of X, ushering in a slate of brand-new X-Men titles that took the comic book industry by storm.

Now, the saga continues in REIGN OF X, a new era encompassing the upcoming story arcs in all your favorite X-titles.

The REIGN OF X will see the forming of new teams, the return of major characters, new threats brought about by classic villains, and more game-changing revelations that will alter the X-Men mythos forever!

It all begins in December as the X-Men deal with the fallout of “X of Swords” and look to the future. Here’s what’s to come next month: HELLIONS #7 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Stephen Segovia will explore the aftermath Writer Leah Williams and artist David Baldeon continue to investigate mutant deaths and explore the complexities that come with resurrection in X-FACTOR #5. Kate Pryde and Emma Frost finally enact their long-awaited revenge on Sebastian Shaw in MARAUDERS #16 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli. Mutantkind sets their sights on the galaxy and beyond in writer Al Ewing and artist Valerie Schiti’s groundbreaking S.W.O.R.D. #1. An old foe rises in NEW MUTANTS #14, the beginning of a wild new era for your favorite young mutants by writer Vita Ayala and artist Rod Reis. Wolverine reunites with Maverick and Team X in WOLVERINE #8, a special over-sized milestone issue written by Benjamin Percy with art by Adam Kubert and Viktor Bogdanovic. The search for Captain Britain is underway as Excalibur returns to Otherworld in EXCALIBUR #16 by writer Tini Howard and artist Marcus To. X-Force will stop at nothing to protect Krakoa, even if it means interrogating their own, in the action-packed X-FORCE #15 by writer Benjamin Percy and Marvel And Cyclops makes a fateful decision regarding the future of the X-Men in X-MEN #16, written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Phil Noto.

The future of mutantkind is here! Don’t miss X-Men history in the making when REIGN OF X begins next week!

