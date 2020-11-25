Trailer Released for Disney+ Ballet Docu-Series “On Pointe”

Disney+ has released a trailer for the upcoming docu-series On Pointe, produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.
What’s Happening:
- A trailer has been released for the Disney+ original series On Pointe, which premieres Friday, December 18th.
- The series follows students ages 8 to 18 over the course of a season at the School of American Ballet (SAB) in New York City.
- Arriving just in time for Christmas, the season follows students as they prepare for the annual performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center.
- On Pointe is produced by Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes executive producing from Imagine Entertainment.
- Matthew O’Neill serves as executive producer from DCTV.
- The series is directed and produced by Larissa Bills.
- On Pointe premieres Friday, December 18, with all episodes streaming only on Disney+.
- In 1993, Regency Enterprises produced a theatrical filmed production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker starring Macaulay Caulkin, which Disney acquired with the 20th Century Fox acquisition.