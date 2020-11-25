Trailer Released for Disney+ Ballet Docu-Series “On Pointe”

Disney+ has released a trailer for the upcoming docu-series On Pointe, produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

What’s Happening:

A trailer has been released for the Disney+ On Pointe

, which premieres Friday, December 18th. The series follows students ages 8 to 18 over the course of a season at the School of American Ballet (SAB) in New York City.

Arriving just in time for Christmas, the season follows students as they prepare for the annual performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center.

at Lincoln Center. On Pointe is produced by Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes executive producing from Imagine Entertainment.

The series is directed and produced by Larissa Bills.

On Pointe premieres Friday, December 18, with all episodes streaming only on Disney+.

On Pointe premieres Friday, December 18, with all episodes streaming only on Disney+.