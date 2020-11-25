Celebrate Walt Disney’s Birthday With a Free Week-Long Virtual Event from The Walt Disney Family Museum

by | Nov 25, 2020 1:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum is celebrating Walt Disney’s 119th birthday with a free weeklong virtual celebration from November 30th to December 5th.

  • What: Walt Disney’s Birthday Celebration
  • When: Mon, Nov 30–Sat, Dec 5, 2020
  • Description: “Join us for a virtual celebration of Walt Disney’s birthday, honoring the many innovations Walt and his company have contributed to the entertainment and animation industry, and the diverse artists that continue his legacy of innovation today. The Walt Disney Family Museum will be offering a week-long array of free virtual programming in honor of Walt’s Birthday in 2020 to allow everyone the opportunity to enjoy the museum from the comfort of their own home. Join us online during the week Monday, November 30 to Saturday December 5 for programs that highlight Walt’s life, work, and legacy. Happy Birthday, Walt!”
  • RSVP: Some events require advanced registration. See event details below for more information.

Monday, November 30th

Event: Holiday Card Making with Paper Artist Ryan Riller

Time: 5:30pm PT, No Sign-up Required

Where: Live Programs on Facebook and YouTube

Description: Grab some construction paper, scissors, and glue, and join professional paper-cutting artist Ryan Riller as he walks you through making your own unique holiday card to share with friends and family.        

Tuesday, December 1st

Event: Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World with Author and Illustrator Vashti Harrison

When: 1pm PT, Sign-up Required

Where: Zoom Webinar

Description: Join author and illustrator Vashti Harrison for a Virtual Storytime of her book Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World. Hear the stories of two of The Walt Disney Studios’ visionary women, Mary Blair and Gyo Fujikawa, along with the inspiring stories of Marie Curie, Katherine Dunham, Edith Head, Frida Kahlo, Toni Morrison, and many more.

Wednesday, December 2nd

Event: The Art of Storytelling: The Making of The Little Prince (2015) with Academy Award®-Nominated Director Mark Osborne

When: 5:30pm PT, Sign-up Required

Where: Zoom Webinar

Description: Join Academy Award®-nominated Director Mark Osborne for a workshop on the fundamentals of pitching and creating a story for the screen. Learn how Osborne created the world behind The Little Prince (2015) using his famous “magic suitcase” full of incredible, hand-made optical delights—charming investors, composer Hans Zimmer, cast members Jeff Bridges and Rachel McAdams, and students around the world.

Thursday, December 3rd

Event: Capturing Walt’s Carolwood with Model Designer Mark Hurt

When: 5:30pm PT, Sign-Up Required

Where: Zoom Webinar

Description: Join designer and modelmaker Mark Hurt as he discusses his process and in-depth research for creating the intricate scale-model of Walt Disney’s Carolwood home for our previous special exhibition Home for the Holidays at Carolwood (2017–19).

Friday, December 4th

Event: Miniature Diorama with the Studio Team

When: 5:30pm PT, No Sign-up Required

Where: Live Programs on Facebook and YouTube

Description: Walt Disney found artist Mary Blair’s colorful paintings exciting and unique, and he knew there was no one better suited to the job of designing his innovative “it’s a small world” attraction for the 1964/65 New York World’s Fair. While Blair was an artist by trade, designing a ride like “small world” required an understanding in fundamentals of architecture such as linework, color, and textures, and how to place these onto a tangible structure. In this fun workshop, join our Studio Team as they teach you how to build a miniature diorama using these skills and supplies you can find around your house. For this activity, you will need milk cartons, juice bottles, cardboard, glue, paper, scissors, and paint.

Saturday, December 5th

Event: Walt Disney: Innovation in Storytelling with Tour Guide Chris Mullen

When: 1pm PT, No Sign-up Required

Where: Live Programs on Facebook and YouTube

Description: During this virtual tour of the museum, take a deeper look at the life and career of Walt Disney, focusing on themes of innovation in storytelling and diversity of talent at his Studio.

 
 
