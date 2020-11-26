Disney Parks Collectabuilds Series 1 Released at Disney World

A new collectible has been released at Walt Disney World, or should we say “Collectabuilds.” This blind-box mystery figure collection is called Disney Park Pals Collectabuilds, coming with a mystery figure and a buildable Disney Parks ride vehicle.
Each figure is 2-inches tall. In an effort to reduce waste, the inside of the packaging is what you use to build a ride vehicle that they can sit in. Not only is the character a mystery, but so is the vehicle included. Each box retails for $9.99.
Each box contains 1 of 12 mystery figures, some of which have variant colors.
- Mickey Mouse in Color
- Mickey Mouse in Black & whiTE
- Minnie Mouse in a Red Dress
- Minnie Mouse in a Pink Dress
- The Hatbox Ghost 1
- The Hatbox Ghost 2
- Stich
- Angel
- Pascal Happy
- Pascal Mad
- Simba
- Nala
The boxes themselves can transform into 1 of 5 ride vehicles.
- Disneyland Monorail
- Kilimanjaro Safari Truck
- Peter Pan’s Flight Pirate Ship
- Train
- Space Mountain Rocket Ship