ESPN, ABC and Other Disney Networks to Provide MegaCast Coverage of NFL Wild Card Presentation

ESPN and four other Disney-owned networks will participate in the MegaCast coverage of the NFL Wild Card Presentation in January 2021.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN will utilize its signature MegaCast production for its NFL Wild Card presentation (January 9th or 10th), marking the concept’s NFL postseason debut and delivering fans the most extensive multi-channel NFL Playoff game offering to date.
- Viewers will be treated to at least four distinct presentations across five Walt Disney Company networks:
- ESPN and ABC will simulcast the traditional telecast
- ESPN2 and Freeform will produce their own distinct viewing experiences
- ESPN Deportes will air the Spanish-language offering
- ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will call the game on ESPN and ABC.
- ESPN2 and Freeform will utilize a separate set of commentators and format.
- Details on the additional productions, including personalities for those presentations, will be announced in the coming weeks.
ABC to Simulcast Two Upcoming Monday Night Football Games
- Prior to the NFL Wild Card game, ABC will also simulcast two Monday Night Football contests in December as ESPN concludes its regular season slate.
- Buffalo vs. San Francisco on December 7th
- Buffalo at New England on December 28th
- Both networks will air traditional telecasts featuring Levy, Griese, Riddick, Salters, and Parry.
- All three games will also be streamed across devices with digital properties for:
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
- ABC
- NFL
- Additional content will be available on mobile via NFL and Verizon Media properties.
- In addition to tonight’s game, Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN’s remaining Monday Night Football slate includes:
- Baltimore at Cleveland on December 14th
- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on December 21st