ESPN, ABC and Other Disney Networks to Provide MegaCast Coverage of NFL Wild Card Presentation

ESPN and four other Disney-owned networks will participate in the MegaCast coverage of the NFL Wild Card Presentation in January 2021.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will utilize its signature MegaCast production for its NFL Wild Card presentation (January 9th or 10th), marking the concept’s NFL postseason debut and delivering fans the most extensive multi-channel NFL Playoff game offering to date.

Viewers will be treated to at least four distinct presentations across five Walt Disney Company networks: ESPN and ABC will simulcast the traditional telecast ESPN2 and Freeform will produce their own distinct viewing experiences ESPN Deportes will air the Spanish-language offering

ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will call the game on ESPN and ABC.

ESPN2 and Freeform will utilize a separate set of commentators and format.

Details on the additional productions, including personalities for those presentations, will be announced in the coming weeks.

