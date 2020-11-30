Special Make-A-Wish Edition of Play Disney Parks Trivia Available This Week

Disney is inviting fans of the Disney Parks to play a very special edition of Play Disney Parks trivia celebrating some of the unforgettable moments created by Disney and Make-A-Wish.

The Disney Parks Blog

This special trivia game will showcase the wish kids, milestone wish-granting moments and more.

Later this week, the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps will also ba sharing another fun Make-A-Wish highlight.

While we don’t know much about this special highlight just yet, the Disney Parks Blog referred to it as “fascinating facts about wish granting at Disney Parks.”

Disney has been working with Make-A-Wish for more than 40 years to provide magic to children with critical illnesses when they need it most.

