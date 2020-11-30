Special Make-A-Wish Edition of Play Disney Parks Trivia Available This Week

Disney is inviting fans of the Disney Parks to play a very special edition of Play Disney Parks trivia celebrating some of the unforgettable moments created by Disney and Make-A-Wish.
- The Disney Parks Blog announced the very special Make-A-Wish-inspired edition of Play Disney Parks trivia this week.
- This special trivia game will showcase the wish kids, milestone wish-granting moments and more.
- Later this week, the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps will also ba sharing another fun Make-A-Wish highlight.
- While we don’t know much about this special highlight just yet, the Disney Parks Blog referred to it as “fascinating facts about wish granting at Disney Parks.”
- Disney has been working with Make-A-Wish for more than 40 years to provide magic to children with critical illnesses when they need it most.
- You can download the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps in the App Store and Google Play.