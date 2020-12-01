ABC’s “20/20” Investigates Love Triangle and Cyberstalking Case With Fatal Outcome

20/20 has announced that their next episode will focus on a twisted love triangle with a fatal ending. The two hour special tells the story of Cari Farver who was allegedly stalking and threatening an ex-boyfriend. However, upon investigation, authorities began to suspect someone else was responsible for the threats and that Farver was dead.
What’s Happening:
- 20/20 reports on a twisted, fatal love triangle and the shocking truth on whether or not the stalker and victim are the same woman.
- The two hour special airs Friday, December 4th on ABC and will feature interviews with Leslie Rule, author of a book about Farver, A Tangled Web, and shares exclusive correspondence she received from Golyar about the story.
- The program also includes new interviews with:
- Dave Kroupa
- Nancy Raney, Farver’s mother
- Sgt. Jim Doty
- Deputy Ryan Avis
- Special Deputy Anthony Kava
- In addition to interviews, members of the investigation team take 20/20 through their process step-by-step and reveal how they cracked the case.
The Story:
- After Cari Farver disappeared from her Iowa home, her friends and family received text messages from her number claiming she embarked on a new life. Although skeptical of the texts, her loved ones could not prove they were illegitimate.
- At the same time, Dave Kroupa received a strange, sudden breakup message from Farver’s number after only dating her for a few weeks. Kroupa quickly regretted ever meeting Farver as he, his on-again off-again girlfriend, Shanna “Liz” Golyar, and others in his life became the targets of obsessive, hateful messages from Farver’s number.
- Kroupa began to fear for his life as the message content escalated to stalking and threats. In a stunning twist, authorities began to suspect that Farver was dead and hadn’t sent any of the messages. Who was pretending to be his dead ex-girlfriend?
- The two-hour program untangles the complicated case, answering questions about what happened to Farver and who sent the messages. 20/20 airs on Friday, December 4 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.
Creative Team:
- 20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach
- David Sloan is senior executive producer
- Colleen Halpin is senior producer
- Gwen Gowen and Gail Deutsch are producers of this episode