ABC’s “20/20” Investigates Love Triangle and Cyberstalking Case With Fatal Outcome

20/20 has announced that their next episode will focus on a twisted love triangle with a fatal ending. The two hour special tells the story of Cari Farver who was allegedly stalking and threatening an ex-boyfriend. However, upon investigation, authorities began to suspect someone else was responsible for the threats and that Farver was dead.

20/20 reports on a twisted, fatal love triangle and the shocking truth on whether or not the stalker and victim are the same woman.

reports on a twisted, fatal love triangle and the shocking truth on whether or not the stalker and victim are the same woman. The two hour special airs Friday, December 4th on ABC and will feature interviews with Leslie Rule, author of a book about Farver, A Tangled Web , and shares exclusive correspondence she received from Golyar about the story.

, and shares exclusive correspondence she received from Golyar about the story. The program also includes new interviews with: Dave Kroupa Nancy Raney, Farver’s mother Sgt. Jim Doty Deputy Ryan Avis Special Deputy Anthony Kava

In addition to interviews, members of the investigation team take 20/20 through their process step-by-step and reveal how they cracked the case.

After Cari Farver disappeared from her Iowa home, her friends and family received text messages from her number claiming she embarked on a new life. Although skeptical of the texts, her loved ones could not prove they were illegitimate.

At the same time, Dave Kroupa received a strange, sudden breakup message from Farver’s number after only dating her for a few weeks. Kroupa quickly regretted ever meeting Farver as he, his on-again off-again girlfriend, Shanna “Liz” Golyar, and others in his life became the targets of obsessive, hateful messages from Farver’s number.

Kroupa began to fear for his life as the message content escalated to stalking and threats. In a stunning twist, authorities began to suspect that Farver was dead and hadn’t sent any of the messages. Who was pretending to be his dead ex-girlfriend?

The two-hour program untangles the complicated case, answering questions about what happened to Farver and who sent the messages. 20/20 airs on Friday, December 4 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.

