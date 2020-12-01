Save $20 Off CHOC Walk Drive In Movie Night as a Giving Tuesday Deal

by | Dec 1, 2020 4:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Today is Giving Tuesday and the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) is offering $20 off their CHOC Walk Drive-In Movie Night of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Spider-Man: Homecoming on Wednesday, December 2nd.

What’s Happening:

  • CHOC is hosting a fundraising event called CHOC Walk Drive-In Movie Night on Wednesday, December 2nd at Brea Mall in Brea, CA.
  • All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.
  • The movies being shown are Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at 5:00 pm and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming at 7:30 pm.
  • Tickets are $50 per movie per vehicle, but as a special Giving Tuesday deal, you can save $20 with the code “CHOCOPALS” at checkout (That’s $30 per movie per vehicle).
  • You can also make the night a double feature and save additional money by also buying a ticket to both movies.
  • Since Disneyland is closed, this special event replaces the annual CHOC Walk fundraiser.
  • The event is organized by Starlite Movies on Southern California’s largest outdoor inflatable screen.

Know Before You Go:

  • Vehicles may enter the venue starting at 3:00 pm. Showtime is approximately 5:00 pm.
  • An FM radio is required to hear the audio from each film.
  • Face masks are required at all times when outside your vehicle.
  • You must view the movie from within your vehicle or the bed of your truck.
  • Maximum occupancy of each vehicle must match the number of seatbelts.
  • Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
  • Food and beverage options will be available throughout the center with only cashless payment options available.
  • Parking attendants will direct each driver to a parking space upon arrival.
  • Large vehicles may be directed to park on the sides or in the back of the lot as to not obstruct views. NO RV's, buses or campers allowed.
  • Hatchbacks that extend beyond the roof of the car must remain closed.
  • All vehicles are subject to search.
  • Event staff will be wearing personal protective equipment as required by CDC guidelines.
  • No outside alcohol, marijuana or drugs are allowed
  • No animals allowed (with the exception of service animals)
 
 
