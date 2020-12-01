Save $20 Off CHOC Walk Drive In Movie Night as a Giving Tuesday Deal

Today is Giving Tuesday and the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) is offering $20 off their CHOC Walk Drive-In Movie Night of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Spider-Man: Homecoming on Wednesday, December 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- CHOC is hosting a fundraising event called CHOC Walk Drive-In Movie Night on Wednesday, December 2nd at Brea Mall in Brea, CA.
- All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.
- The movies being shown are Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at 5:00 pm and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming at 7:30 pm.
- Tickets are $50 per movie per vehicle, but as a special Giving Tuesday deal, you can save $20 with the code “CHOCOPALS” at checkout (That’s $30 per movie per vehicle).
- You can also make the night a double feature and save additional money by also buying a ticket to both movies.
- Since Disneyland is closed, this special event replaces the annual CHOC Walk fundraiser.
- The event is organized by Starlite Movies on Southern California’s largest outdoor inflatable screen.
Know Before You Go:
- Vehicles may enter the venue starting at 3:00 pm. Showtime is approximately 5:00 pm.
- An FM radio is required to hear the audio from each film.
- Face masks are required at all times when outside your vehicle.
- You must view the movie from within your vehicle or the bed of your truck.
- Maximum occupancy of each vehicle must match the number of seatbelts.
- Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
- Food and beverage options will be available throughout the center with only cashless payment options available.
- Parking attendants will direct each driver to a parking space upon arrival.
- Large vehicles may be directed to park on the sides or in the back of the lot as to not obstruct views. NO RV's, buses or campers allowed.
- Hatchbacks that extend beyond the roof of the car must remain closed.
- All vehicles are subject to search.
- Event staff will be wearing personal protective equipment as required by CDC guidelines.
- No outside alcohol, marijuana or drugs are allowed
- No animals allowed (with the exception of service animals)