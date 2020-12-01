Fit2Run Returning to Disney Springs in New Town Center Location

A Tweet from the official Disney Springs account that was posted earlier today let us know that one of our favorite retailers is set to return to Walt Disney World in a new location, as Fit2Run will be making a comeback in Disney Springs’ Town Center.

It’s time to lace up your running shoes…@Fit2Run_ is opening a new store at @DisneySprings Town Center! 🏃‍♀️👟🏃‍♂️Keep an eye out for more details soon. pic.twitter.com/rxX1Fboehf — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) December 1, 2020

What’s Happening:

Fit2Run, a popular store that was once in the West Side of Disney Springs

The store specialized in shoes and running gear, and was a popular destination for the thousands of runners that would come for each of the many RunDisney events that took place at Walt Disney World.

The original location of the store closed in November of 2019, with its location (as well as former neighbor Curl By Sammy Duvall) being transformed into the new M&M’s World

The new location, per the tweet, will be in the Town Center section of Disney Springs alongside other retailers like Uniqlo, Zara, and Lululemon. No further details were given by Disney Springs, so as of now we don’t know an exact location of the store, nor do we have an official opening date.

For those who can’t wait for the new location to open, in the Orlando area there is still a retail location at the Mall of Millenia northeast of the Walt Disney World Resort.