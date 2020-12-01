Shanghai Disney Resort’s “Wonder-Filled Winter” Celebration to Feature Festive Activities, Treats, Merchandise and More

While several of the Disney Parks around the world are closed for the holidays, Shanghai Disneyland is open and will be celebrating the season in style! From November 27th-through the New Year, the resort will offer festive activities, holiday treats, character experiences and so much more!

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disneyland

From November 27, 2020 into the New Year, guests will be able to warm up with friends and loved ones as they embark on a journey through Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Spring Festival together.

The event will feature: Festive Decorations Tree Lighting Ceremony Character Shows Delightful Treats New Merchandise Collections And Much More!



Experience the Warmth and Joy of Christmas at Shanghai Disney Resort

Starting November 27, festive decorations will adorn the entire resort, reigniting memories of holidays past.

At Celebration Square on Mickey Avenue, four giant Christmas gift boxes lay ready to be unwrapped each week to reveal a different holiday theme.

The Enchanted Storybook Castle will also be “unwrapped” on a weekly basis during the new show, ‘Unwrap the Wonder: A Christmas Celebration.’

Magical ice sculptures featuring beloved Disney characters can also be found across Mickey Avenue and the Gardens of Imagination, presenting guests with the perfect opportunity to take heartwarming photos together.

Holiday Entertainment and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse welcome guests in the Gardens of Imagination for ‘Mickey’s Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony.’ This uplifting ceremony sees the enormous Shanghai Disneyland Christmas Tree come to life, revealing twinkling lights sparkling in perfect harmony.

As for entertainment, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the whole gang appear in the fun-filled ‘Happy Holidays, Mickey!’ celebration show.

The guest-favorite ‘Christmas Swing!’ will take place on Mickey Avenue during the day and at night, magical ‘snowfall’ will decorate Mickey Avenue.

Finally, guests can also take iconic holiday photos with Santa Goofy in a specially decorated Selfie Spot!

Disneytown Surprises

At the Disneytown Christmas Market

On weekends and special occasions, carolers will fill the air with their joyous voices, and in the evenings, they will be joined by Mickey Mouse for the traditional Disneytown Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Guests can also enjoy a festive Disneytown Tree Trail featuring eight holiday trees, each themed to a different Disney character or story.

On weekends and holidays, Santa Claus will appear in a special cabin

Celebrate the Season of Giving with a Heartwarming Surprise

Gift-giving is one of the most important traditions of the season, and for guests looking to find the perfect gift for that special someone, Shanghai Disney Resort is rolling out two new merchandise collections The Mickey and Friends Christmas Duffy and Friends Christmas collection

The Mickey and Friends collection features: Winter-themed accessories Holiday blankets Ponchos Chip ‘n’ Dale crossbody bags

The Duffy and Friends Christmas collection includes: New plush toys featuring the cuddly characters in their new winter costumes Christmas Duffy Beanie Christmas StellaLou Wreath



Warm Your Bellies with Fine Festive Feasts

This winter, guests exploring the resort will find some of the most memorable holiday snacks yet Duffy and Mickey Gingerbread Cookies Chip ‘n’ Dale Christmas popcorn buckets Christmas Chocolate Log Cakes And so much more

Additionally, hot holiday beverages such as the Duffy Hot Beverage Sipper and Duffy Peach Flavored Oolong Tea will also be available from select locations across the park.

Other Restaurant Offerings:

Celebrate the season with the all-new Christmas Afternoon Tea at Mickey & Pals Market Café.

Similarly, the Royal Banquet Hall will also be hosting a special Christmas menu this year, where Duffy and his pals will appear during the Christmas feast. Menu items include: Seafood Cioppino Roasted Beef Fillet with Mushroom Duxelle and Lobster Tail Praline Mousseline with Coffee Ganache and Hazelnut Streusel

On Christmas Day, and every Saturday and Sunday in December, the Royal Banquet Hall will present a special Duffy-themed Christmas brunch

In the evenings, guests will delight in the magnificent views of Ignite the Dream – A Nighttime Spectacular of Magic and Light for a truly magical Christmas experience, while enjoying a Frozen Christmas Dinner at Aurora in the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.

Warming Winter Wonders Continue All Season Long

Once the glow of Christmas passes, the wonders of New Year’s Eve take center stage, with the night sky set to burst into life with extraordinary firework shows dazzling guests in anticipation of the momentous New Year.

Guests can also choose from a line-up of magnificent New Year’s dining options: A six-course New Year’s Eve meal and wine pairing experience will be offered at Aurora A five-course meal will be served at the Royal Banquet Hall New Year’s Eve Chinese Set Menu will come to Wandering Moon Restaurant Plus plenty of other delicious options in the park!

As 2021 gets fully underway, Shanghai Disney Resort will kick off Spring Festival with authentic Chinese customs, festivities, feasts and more to celebrate the beloved holiday and keep the warmth of the season alive.