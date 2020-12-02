Disney’s El Capitan Theatre to Host Online Holiday Movie Trivia Night on December 8

Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is hosting another virtual “ElCap Throwback: Movie Trivia” on Tuesday, December 8, at 6:30 pm PT. This one is going to celebrate all things merry and bright as is will focus on holiday movies.
- Disney’s El Capitan Theatre is hosting another edition of “ElCap Throwback: Movie Trivia” on Tuesday, December 8, at 6:30 pm PT.
- The theme of the next event will be holiday movies.
- Players or teams must register in advance online to participate.
- Registration fee is $10 per log-in and is available now for the December 8 Trivia Night. Registration will close at 3:00 pm PT on December 8 and the Trivia program will start at 6:30pm PT.
- The theater’s website previously hosted trivia nights based on Walt Disney Animation and Marvel Studios and teased the the possibility of future events themed to films from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar Animation and Lucasfilm.
