ESPN and ABC to Broadcast 5 NBA Games on Christmas Day

Between ESPN, ABC, and the ESPN App, NBA fans will be able to enjoy 5 games on Christmas Day, which amounts to 13 hours of live event coverage.
What’s Happen:
- ESPN and ABC are ready to offer NBA fans all 5 Christma Day games (see full schedule below).
- Between ESPN, the ESPN App and ABC, fans will be able to enjoy 13 consecutive hours of live NBA coverage on December 25h.
- To simplify things, all games will be available on the ESPN App.
- The ESPN excitement starts at 12:00 pm ET with the New Orleans Pelicans vs the Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat and ends with the 10:30 pm ET game of the LA Clippers vs the Denver Nuggets.
- ABC will air a tripleheader in the middle of the day starting at 2:30 pm ET: Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers.
- ESPN’s 2020-2021 NBA Regular Season Coverage Tips Off on December 23 with Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns at 10:30 pm ET.
Full ESPN and ABC Christmas Day Schedule:
Time (ET)
Telecast
Platform
12 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat
ESPN, ESPN App
2:30 p.m.
Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks
ABC, ESPN App
5 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
ABC, ESPN App
8 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers
ABC, ESPN,
ESPN App
10:30 p.m.
LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets
ESPN, ESPN App