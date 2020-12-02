ESPN and ABC to Broadcast 5 NBA Games on Christmas Day

Between ESPN, ABC, and the ESPN App, NBA fans will be able to enjoy 5 games on Christmas Day, which amounts to 13 hours of live event coverage.

What’s Happen:

Between ESPN, the ESPN App and ABC, fans will be able to enjoy 13 consecutive hours of live NBA coverage on December 25h.

To simplify things, all games will be available on the ESPN App.

The ESPN excitement starts at 12:00 pm ET with the New Orleans Pelicans vs the Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat and ends with the 10:30 pm ET game of the LA Clippers vs the Denver Nuggets.

ABC will air a tripleheader in the middle of the day starting at 2:30 pm ET: Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s 2020-2021 NBA Regular Season Coverage Tips Off on December 23 with Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns at 10:30 pm ET.

Full ESPN and ABC Christmas Day Schedule: