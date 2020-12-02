Merry Watch Party to All! Hulu Watch Party Option Now Available to All Subscribers

As the big holiday celebrations near, now is a great time to host a party with your friends and family. But not just any party, a virtual Hulu Watch Party! The streaming service has launched their Watch Party offering for all subscribers, regardless of their subscription tier.

What’s Happening:

As of today, Hulu has officially rolled out their Hulu Watch Party option to all subscribers.

Hulu first introduced the Watch Party feature this May

Hulu announced the news on their official press site

How it Works:

Hulu Watch Party makes it easy for up to multiple accounts to come together virtually to enjoy the same entertaining movies, series, and specials streaming on Hulu.

After launching Hulu Watch Party through the “Watch Party” icon on each title’s Details page, viewers can share a link with up to seven other Hulu subscribers to join.

Viewers must be 18 years of age or older to access the feature.

While watching, group members will be able to react in real-time through the chat function and control their own playback.

What to Watch:

Of course the choice is all up to the viewers, but Hulu does have a few recommendations. Stream holiday episodes of: The Golden Girls This is Us Family Guy And so much more!

Other popular Hulu Watch Party shows include: Pen15 The Bachelorette

Additionally, if audiences are looking for a fun Hulu Original film to stream, there’s the brand new holiday movie Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Actually, Happiest Season is kind of a big deal as Yahoo reports