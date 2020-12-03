ABC News Live to Present “Robin Roberts Thrivership Awards” on December 10

by | Dec 3, 2020 8:22 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

In what has been a challenging year for many, some have found a way to work through this difficult time to bring hope and healing to their local communities. Five individuals will be honored for their dedication during the first ever “Robin Roberts Thrivership Awards” presented by ABC News Live.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC News Live will air the first-ever “Robin Roberts Thrivership Awards,” hosted by the Good Morning America anchor on Thursday, December 10 beginning at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
  • After an unprecedented year where COVID-19 has upended people’s lives and America is experiencing a racial reckoning, the one-hour live streaming event recognizes five “thrivers” who have overcome their own personal hardships to make meaningful contributions in their communities and around the world.
  • Celebrity guests will join the celebration with moving introductions for each honoree.
  • Preceding the special event at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, a one-hour special, Robin Roberts Presents Thriver Thursday, will take a look back at stories from three seasons of Roberts’ award-winning Thriver Thursday digital series.

What They’re Saying:

  • Robin Roberts: “After what has been a difficult year for so many, I am looking forward to celebrating the resilience and generosity of these five individuals. They represent the strength we all have inside of us to fight through and conquer our ‘something. It’s an honor to share their stories.”

Thrivership Award Honorees

  • Aaliyah  Stewart (Merrillville, Ind.)
    • When she was 7 years-old, Aaliyah Stewart lost her brother to gun violence. Then, she lost a second brother and two more relatives in separate gun violence incidents. At age 14 Aaliyah created a non-profit to provide scholarships in their names. Now, at age 20, Aaliyah is an advocate for families  suffering from loss and working on a youth facility center for kids in her community.
  • Abi Sutton (Lawrence, Kan.)
    • Abi Sutton and her two toddler sons survived an unimaginable car accident that left her fighting for her life, on a ventilator for months and left one of her sons with a permanent brain injury. Abi was so inspired by the nurses who helped save her and her family that she enrolled in nursing school. More than two decades later, she’s a nurse at the very same hospital that saved her, and she’s working to save others on the frontlines in the pandemic.
  • Amanda Kloots (Los Angeles) and the Broadway Community
    • Amanda Kloots lost her husband, Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, due to complications related to coronavirus. During Cordero’s 13-week hospitalization, Kloots rallied her social media followers each day in support of her husband and for all to come together during the difficult time. Despite her devastating loss she has remained resilient and continues to inspire and advocate for Broadway relief, along with various organizations, to support the struggling Broadway community and its workers.
  • Hannah Lucas (Cummings, Ga.)
    • When she was 15 years-old, Hannah Lucas attempted suicide. Three years later, she didn’t want others to feel as alone or isolated as she once felt while battling a medical illness and mental health issues. With her younger brother Charlie, she created the NotOK app to help those struggling with mental illness, addiction issues or who are in crisis or need some type of help. Their app is expanding into other countries and has seen a significant spike in downloads and usage during the pandemic.
  • Ryan Dwyer (Seattle)
    • Ryan and his stepdaughter Violet both battled cancer in 2019. He paid for and delivered meals to thank the healthcare workers who saved them. Even though Ryan’s cancer returned earlier this year, he created and runs a non-profit to continue feeding frontline healthcare workers and support the local restaurants that are struggling.

Creative Team:

  • “Robin Roberts Thrivership Awards” is produced by Rock’n Robin Productions for ABC News Live.
  • Katie den Daas and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers for ABC News Live.
  • John R. Green and Robin Roberts are executive producers for Rock’n Robin Productions.
  • Gabriel Kerr and Jade Anderson are supervising producers of the series.
 
 
