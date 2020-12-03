Disney Characters to Appear at Resort Hotel Lobbies During Holiday Celebrations

by | Dec 3, 2020 11:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Christmas and winter holiday magic is on full display at Walt Disney World Resort hotels adding a festive touch to the always whimsical atmosphere. Even though the 2020 celebrations will vary from previous years, Disney hotels continue to highlight their seasonal specialties like gingerbread and have announced that characters will make an appearance too!

What’s Happening: 

  • The decorations are up and as music fills the air, so does the smell of gingerbread, pine, cinnamon, other wintry scents. It’s Christmas time at Walt Disney World!
  • Guests visiting Disney’s resort hotels will be treated to a delightful experience from the moment they enter the lobby. Of course not all of the usual offerings will be available in 2020, but Disney has found a way to sprinkle Pixie Dust everywhere to transform their hotels into winter wonderlands.
1 of 3
  • Along with beautiful decorations and festive music, the Disney Parks Blog has shared that beloved Disney Characters will be spotted taking in the magical sights at some of the resorts!
  • The Parks Blog mentions three Magic Kingdom area resorts—Contemporary, Wilderness Lodge, and Grand Floridian—before talking about the characters. However it’s not clear how often they’ll appear or if they’ll be visiting other Deluxe resorts as well.

Seasonal Highlights at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels:

Guests will want to relish every minute at the Disney Resort hotels during the festive season. Among the highlights this year are:  

Contemporary Bakery Gingerbread Kit

Contemporary Bakery Gingerbread Kit

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

  • A massive and magnificent tree is on display outside the resort
  • Pick up a Contemporary Gingerbread House Kit from the Contempo Café
  • Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

  • A giant tree stretching into the upper reaches of the hotel lobby
  • Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Holiday Cake Pop from Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Holiday Cake Pop from Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

  • A talented pianist will perform live music most afternoons and evenings in the lobby
  • Sample the triple-chocolate Happy Holidays Grand Cake Pop from Gasparilla Island Grill
  • Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Christmas Candy Drop from Disney's Riviera Resort

Christmas Candy Drop from Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

  • Treat your sweet tooth to a Christmas Candy Drop from Le Petit Café
    • Christmas Candy Drop – filled with milk chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge, hazelnut custard and cherry reduction.

Plant Based Macarons

Plant Based Macarons

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

  • Celebrate the season with plant-based Macarons available at The Artist’s Palette.
  • Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Cookie Tree and Carousel from the Beach Club Marketplace

Cookie Tree and Carousel from the Beach Club Marketplace

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort

  • Scoop up some decorative Cookie Trees or a miniature Gingerbread Carousel!
    • Cookie Trees – stacks of vanilla cookies decorated with royal icing, mini-pearls and snow sugar
    • Gingerbread Carousel – hidden Mickeys and a sugar replica of this year’s gingerbread pin
  • Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Gingerbread Mickey from BoardWalk Bakery

Gingerbread Mickey from BoardWalk Bakery

Disney’s BoardWalk Resort

  • A classic Gingerbread Mickey is available at BoardWalk Bakery
  • Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Good to Know:

  • If guests aren’t staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, a dining reservation may be required to park at the resort. Depending on the location’s capacity, guests without reservations may be redirected to park nearby and walk, or take Walt Disney World Transportation to the resort.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed