Disney Characters to Appear at Resort Hotel Lobbies During Holiday Celebrations

Christmas and winter holiday magic is on full display at Walt Disney World Resort hotels adding a festive touch to the always whimsical atmosphere. Even though the 2020 celebrations will vary from previous years, Disney hotels continue to highlight their seasonal specialties like gingerbread and have announced that characters will make an appearance too!

What’s Happening:

The decorations are up and as music fills the air, so does the smell of gingerbread, pine, cinnamon, other wintry scents. It’s Christmas time at Walt Disney World!

Guests visiting Disney’s resort hotels will be treated to a delightful experience from the moment they enter the lobby. Of course not all of the usual offerings will be available in 2020, but Disney has found a way to sprinkle Pixie Dust everywhere to transform their hotels into winter wonderlands.

Along with beautiful decorations and festive music, the Disney Parks Blog

The Parks Blog mentions three Magic Kingdom area resorts—Contemporary, Wilderness Lodge, and Grand Floridian—before talking about the characters. However it’s not clear how often they’ll appear or if they’ll be visiting other Deluxe resorts as well.

Seasonal Highlights at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels:

Guests will want to relish every minute at the Disney Resort hotels during the festive season. Among the highlights this year are:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

A massive and magnificent tree is on display outside the resort

Pick up a Contemporary Gingerbread House Kit from the Contempo Café

Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

A giant tree stretching into the upper reaches of the hotel lobby

Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

A talented pianist will perform live music most afternoons and evenings in the lobby

Sample the triple-chocolate Happy Holidays Grand Cake Pop from Gasparilla Island Grill

from Gasparilla Island Grill Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Treat your sweet tooth to a Christmas Candy Drop from Le Petit Café Christmas Candy Drop – filled with milk chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge, hazelnut custard and cherry reduction.



Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Celebrate the season with plant-based Macarons available at The Artist’s Palette.

available at The Artist’s Palette. Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort

Scoop up some decorative Cookie Trees or a miniature Gingerbread Carousel! Cookie Trees – stacks of vanilla cookies decorated with royal icing, mini-pearls and snow sugar Gingerbread Carousel – hidden Mickeys and a sugar replica of this year’s gingerbread pin

Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Resort

A classic Gingerbread Mickey is available at BoardWalk Bakery

is available at BoardWalk Bakery Other special gingerbread items treats will be available at select locations in the resort

Good to Know:

If guests aren’t staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, a dining reservation may be required to park at the resort. Depending on the location’s capacity, guests without reservations may be redirected to park nearby and walk, or take Walt Disney World Transportation to the resort.