Freeform and Cinnabon Team Up to Celebrate “25 Days of Christmas” with Specially Branded Pints of Signature Cream Cheese Frosting

In celebration of 25 Days of Christmas, Freeform has teamed up with Cinnabon to bring some extra sweet goodness to fans this winter. For a limited time fans can purchase pints of Cinnabon’s Signature Cream Cheese Frosting which features Freeform branding on the label and Cinnabon’s website.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform is making the holidays sweeter with Cinnabon again, as the two brands team up in celebration of the network’s 25 Days of Christmas programming.
- Guests who visit Cinnabon mall bakeries nationwide or order on food service delivery providers can enjoy, limited-edition pints of Cinnabon Signature Cream Cheese Frosting, a perfect addition to at-home holiday baking and cooking.
- This is the second year Freeform has partnered with the famous bakery to offer fans a delicious experience to add to their holiday movie traditions.
- For sweet and savory recipe inspiration, the chefs at Cinnabon are providing a collection of unique ideas to use the iconic frosting.
- Customers can scan the QR code on the Freeform branded lid, or visit Cinnabon.com/frosting, to unlock a trove of recipes, videos and tips for exceptional at-home baking.
- Cinnabon Signature Cream Cheese Frosting Pints start at $5.99.
What They’re Saying:
- Dalia Ganz Vice President, Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy at Freeform: “We’re so excited to partner with Cinnabon again and help our fans celebrate the holidays at home. Holiday favorites on Freeform and fresh baked treats from Cinnabon are the perfect duo during 25 Days of Christmas.”
- Karyn Sarago, Chief Marketing Officer, Cinnabon: “Freeform understands and shares in our love of the holidays. We hope our signature frosting is added to holiday baking traditions enjoyed while watching holiday movies, adding just the right touch of warmth to the holiday season."