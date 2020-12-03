Freeform and Cinnabon Team Up to Celebrate “25 Days of Christmas” with Specially Branded Pints of Signature Cream Cheese Frosting

In celebration of 25 Days of Christmas, Freeform has teamed up with Cinnabon to bring some extra sweet goodness to fans this winter. For a limited time fans can purchase pints of Cinnabon’s Signature Cream Cheese Frosting which features Freeform branding on the label and Cinnabon’s website.

What’s Happening:

​Freeform is making the holidays sweeter with Cinnabon again, as the two brands team up in celebration of the network’s ​ 25 Days of Christmas programming

Guests who visit Cinnabon mall bakeries nationwide

This is the second year Freeform has partnered with the famous bakery to offer fans a delicious experience to add to their holiday movie traditions.

For sweet and savory recipe inspiration, the chefs at Cinnabon are providing a collection of unique ideas to use the iconic frosting.

Customers can scan the QR code on the Freeform branded lid, or visit Cinnabon.com/frosting

Cinnabon Signature Cream Cheese Frosting Pints start at $5.99.

