Get Your Holiday Shopping Done With the Universal Orlando Gift Guide

by | Dec 3, 2020 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

This holiday season, guests can share the joy and thrills of their favorite vacation destination with the perfect holiday gift from Universal Orlando Resort. Whether they’re a fan of wizardry, a fan of all things retro or even a fan of mischief, Universal Orlando has the perfect gift for family members and loved ones this holiday season.

  • Universal Orlando has the perfect gift for everyone in your life, including:
  • Harry Potter fans:

  • New Interactive Wands – From the 2020 Collector’s Edition wand to the wands of Peter Pettigrew, Newt Scamander, and Gellert Grindelwald’s wand from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, these are must-have items for anyone looking to make some magic this holiday season.
  • Quidditch Keeper Collection – Whether it’s holiday season or Quidditch season, this is must-have gear to show off your house pride.
  • Time-Turner Necklace – For your elegant Harry Potter fan, this beautiful necklace is the perfect new accessory for them to show they know a thing or two about magic.
  • Wizarding World Inspired Ornaments – Be sure to check out the Hogwarts castle, Quidditch Trophy, and some new ornaments like the Nimbus 2001 in the shop this year.
  • London Train Collection – Travel in style with this line of London and travel inspired merchandise that are absolute musts for anyone dreaming of their next trip.
  • Adorable Magical Creature Plush Toys – For the younger Harry Potter fan looking for a toy to snuggle, the Hedwig, Errol, or Pink Pygmy Puff plushes are musts.
  • Hogwarts Crest Adult Scarf and Matching Gloves – Bundle up for the cold months and sport your Hogwarts pride with these very stylish pieces.
  • Despicable Me fans:

  • Minion Mini Backpack and Waist Bag – Take the minions with you everywhere you go with this new backpack.
  • Unicorn Extra Large Plush, Unicorn Cutie Plush, and Bob Cutie Plush – Whether you’re looking for big or small, unicorn or Minion, Universal has a plush for all your plush needs.
  • Unicorn Pop Exclusive – It’s not exactly fluffy, but Universal has a new exclusive Funko Pop! figure.
  • Jurassic Park fans:

  • Jurassic Park Retro Ringer Tee, Face-Covering, and Cap – Look forward to the future of Jurassic at Universal Orlando by remembering the iconic logo that started it all.
  • Jurassic Toy Masks and Jurassic World Blue Cutie Plush – After all, the next logical step after meeting a dinosaur at Raptor Encounter in the parks is to get your own to bring home.
  • Retro Universal Studios Florida fans:

  • Retro Marquee Ornaments – Celebrate the history of Universal Orlando with one of these collective ornaments!
  • Retro Adult Denim Jacket – Sport a classic look with a denim jacket with Universal’s iconic retro logo on it.
  • Waist Bag Retro Marquee – Really take it back to the 90s with a functional, retro waist bag.
  • Universal Studios Retro Marquee Poster – This poster lets you really bring Universal to your home through rad, retro, Universal decor.
  • All of this holiday merchandise and much more can be purchased in-park at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and select items can be purchased online here.
  • Take a look at some more great new Universal merchandise on the Universal Orlando Blog.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
