Get Your Holiday Shopping Done With the Universal Orlando Gift Guide

This holiday season, guests can share the joy and thrills of their favorite vacation destination with the perfect holiday gift from Universal Orlando Resort. Whether they’re a fan of wizardry, a fan of all things retro or even a fan of mischief, Universal Orlando has the perfect gift for family members and loved ones this holiday season.

Universal Orlando has the perfect gift for everyone in your life, including:

Harry Potter fans:

New Interactive Wands – From the 2020 Collector’s Edition wand to the wands of Peter Pettigrew, Newt Scamander, and Gellert Grindelwald’s wand from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald , these are must-have items for anyone looking to make some magic this holiday season.

, these are must-have items for anyone looking to make some magic this holiday season. Quidditch Keeper Collection – Whether it’s holiday season or Quidditch season, this is must-have gear to show off your house pride.

Time-Turner Necklace – For your elegant Harry Potter fan, this beautiful necklace is the perfect new accessory for them to show they know a thing or two about magic.

Wizarding World Inspired Ornaments – Be sure to check out the Hogwarts castle, Quidditch Trophy, and some new ornaments like the Nimbus 2001 in the shop this year.

London Train Collection – Travel in style with this line of London and travel inspired merchandise that are absolute musts for anyone dreaming of their next trip.

Adorable Magical Creature Plush Toys – For the younger Harry Potter fan looking for a toy to snuggle, the Hedwig, Errol, or Pink Pygmy Puff plushes are musts.

Hogwarts Crest Adult Scarf and Matching Gloves – Bundle up for the cold months and sport your Hogwarts pride with these very stylish pieces.

Despicable Me fans:

Minion Mini Backpack and Waist Bag – Take the minions with you everywhere you go with this new backpack.

Unicorn Extra Large Plush, Unicorn Cutie Plush, and Bob Cutie Plush – Whether you’re looking for big or small, unicorn or Minion, Universal has a plush for all your plush needs.

Unicorn Pop Exclusive – It’s not exactly fluffy, but Universal has a new exclusive Funko Pop! figure.

Jurassic Park fans:

Jurassic Park Retro Ringer Tee, Face-Covering, and Cap – Look forward to the future of Jurassic at Universal Orlando by remembering the iconic logo that started it all.

Jurassic Toy Masks and Jurassic World Blue Cutie Plush – After all, the next logical step after meeting a dinosaur at Raptor Encounter in the parks is to get your own to bring home.

Retro Universal Studios Florida fans:

Retro Marquee Ornaments – Celebrate the history of Universal Orlando with one of these collective ornaments!

Retro Adult Denim Jacket – Sport a classic look with a denim jacket with Universal’s iconic retro logo on it.

Waist Bag Retro Marquee – Really take it back to the 90s with a functional, retro waist bag.

Universal Studios Retro Marquee Poster – This poster lets you really bring Universal to your home through rad, retro, Universal decor.

All of this holiday merchandise and much more can be purchased in-park at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and select items can be purchased online here

Take a look at some more great new Universal merchandise on the Universal Orlando Blog