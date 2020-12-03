Shanghai Disney Resort Hosts Accessibility Forum to Promote Diverse and Inclusive Workplaces

To celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, leaders from Shanghai Disney Resort and other prominent companies who share a passion for promoting accessible products, services and workplaces in China participated in a special career development forum to share and promote best practices in recruitment, training and integration of employees with disabilities.

The forum was also supported by the Shanghai Disabled Persons’ Federation and included an exchange of accessibility best practices.

Shanghai Disney Resort Cast Members and other company representatives participated in the forum and hosted a career fair, where candidates with disabilities could learn more about job opportunities and accessible offerings at each company.

During the career development event hosted at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel today, participants discussed their respective inclusion initiatives, best practices, career progression advice, and most importantly, how the needs of persons with disabilities are integrated into overall career development policies and tactics.

Employees with disabilities from Shanghai Disney Resort and other companies also shared personal and professional inspirational stories, giving valuable insights to the invited participants and encouraging them to think about their long-term career prospects.

Participants in today’s special career development event also included candidates with disabilities from Bluesky and beYoureyeS, and during the career fair at the end of the event, candidates had the chance to find out more about different recruitment opportunities with HR experts from Shanghai Disney Resort and other participating companies.

Since the resort’s Grand Opening, Shanghai Disney Resort has hosted regular MagicALL career fairs for candidates with disabilities, offering appointment-free interviews to those who are interested in obtaining job opportunities in a wide range of business and disciplines.

Additionally, the resort was designed with accessibility in mind. Accessible facilities have been incorporated into all aspects of the resort’s guest and employee-facing facilities, based on Disney’s global experience and inspired by industry best practices, local laws and regulations, and international standards.

What they’re saying: