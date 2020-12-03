Shanghai Disney Resort Hosts Accessibility Forum to Promote Diverse and Inclusive Workplaces

by | Dec 3, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

To celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, leaders from Shanghai Disney Resort and other prominent companies who share a passion for promoting accessible products, services and workplaces in China participated in a special career development forum to share and promote best practices in recruitment, training and integration of employees with disabilities.

  • The forum was also supported by the Shanghai Disabled Persons’ Federation and included an exchange of accessibility best practices.
  • Shanghai Disney Resort Cast Members and other company representatives participated in the forum and hosted a career fair, where candidates with disabilities could learn more about job opportunities and accessible offerings at each company.
  • During the career development event hosted at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel today, participants discussed their respective inclusion initiatives, best practices, career progression advice, and most importantly, how the needs of persons with disabilities are integrated into overall career development policies and tactics.
  • Employees with disabilities from Shanghai Disney Resort and other companies also shared personal and professional inspirational stories, giving valuable insights to the invited participants and encouraging them to think about their long-term career prospects.
  • Participants in today’s special career development event also included candidates with disabilities from Bluesky and beYoureyeS, and during the career fair at the end of the event, candidates had the chance to find out more about different recruitment opportunities with HR experts from Shanghai Disney Resort and other participating companies.
  • Since the resort’s Grand Opening, Shanghai Disney Resort has hosted regular MagicALL career fairs for candidates with disabilities, offering appointment-free interviews to those who are interested in obtaining job opportunities in a wide range of business and disciplines.
  • Additionally, the resort was designed with accessibility in mind. Accessible facilities have been incorporated into all aspects of the resort’s guest and employee-facing facilities, based on Disney’s global experience and inspired by industry best practices, local laws and regulations, and international standards.

What they’re saying:

  • Murray King, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Our commitment to diversity and inclusion has been a core part of our business since the very start of the design and development of Shanghai Disney Resort. We have created a comprehensive program to welcome guests and Cast to experience Shanghai Disney Resort, with the hope that together we can overcome perceived and actual barriers for persons with disabilities. We call our program ‘MagicALL’, and aspire to provide accessible infrastructure and services designed to deliver ‘A Magical Experience for All’. We work tirelessly to ensure there are accessible careers for every Cast Member, and I am proud that we have been able to shine a positive light on accessible workplaces with today’s inspirational event.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed