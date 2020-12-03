Updates to Star Wars App Allow You to Become The Mandalorian’s Next Target

This is the way… to make yourself look like the Mandalorian’s next target. The Star Wars app has released two new upgrades, including one to the selfie feature which will allow you to put your image on a holopuck.

StarWars.com

The first is an update to the selfie feature that allows users to put their face on a holopuck, inspired by the technology featured in The Mandalorian.

The second new update is a new collection of stickers inspired by the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+

on This collection of stickers includes Rey, ugly-holiday-sweater Poe Dameron, a joyful Lando Calrissian, and many more.

Star Wars fans can use these new stickers to decorate their holiday photos for the most wonderful time of the year.

These stickers will only be available until January 1.