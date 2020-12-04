Disney+ Executive Dan Silver Leaving for Netflix

Dan Silver, VP of nonfiction originals at Disney+, has left the streamer for a new position with Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Silver spent the past year as VP of nonfiction originals at Disney+ but will now serve as director of documentary feature films at Netflix.

There, he will report to Lisa Nishimura, VP of independent film and documentary features.

Silver spearheaded development on several successful Disney+ unscripted projects, including: The Imagineering Story Howard Encore Muppets Now Marvel 's 616 And the upcoming On Pointe

Prior to moving to Disney+, Silver served as a head of platforms and content/new media at Marvel Entertainment.

In that position he oversaw nonfiction content including Marvel Live! Eat the Universe and the podcast Wolverine: The Long Night .

and the podcast . Before that, Silver was an executive producer at ABC

During his time with ESPN, worked on 30 for 30 and executive produced the film The Queen of Katwe .

and executive produced the film . Silver’s exit comes in the midst of Disney’s massive reorganization

Due to the reorganization, Silver had gone from reporting to content president Ricky Strauss, to Disney Channel

