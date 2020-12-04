shopDisney Celebrates Walt Disney’s Birthday with Funko Pop! Release with Sleeping Beauty Castle

shopDisney is celebrating Walt Disney’s birthday on December 5th with the release of the Disneyland 65th Anniversary Funko Pop! of Walt Disney with Sleeping Beauty Castle.
We're celebrating Walt Disney's birthday with a @OriginalFunko release tomorrow that reminds us that it was all started by a mouse. pic.twitter.com/XxzPxEDGK3
— shopDisney (@shopDisney) December 4, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Funko announced their collection of Disneyland 65th Anniversary releases and among them was a Funko Pop! figure of Walt Disney that came with Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- That figure will finally be released on Saturday, December 5th, in honor of Walt Disney’s birthday on shopDisney.
- Another Funko Pop! Town figure was released earlier this year of bandleader Mickey Mouse with what appears to be the same castle. It sold out fast, but Funko is will be releasing more in January.
- In addition to being available on shopDisney, this Disney Parks Exclusive is being released at the Disneyland Resort this weekend where visitors are able to reserve a shopping time and secure their figure. Click here to check availability.
- As of right now, Disney World hasn’t made any statements about the release of their inventory of this figure.
