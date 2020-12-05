“Pete’s Dragon” Screenwriter Malcolm Marmorstein Passes Away at 92

Malcolm Marmorstein, the screenwriter of Disney’s Pete’s Dragon, has passed away at the age of 92, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Marmorstein died of cancer at the age of 92 on November 21 in Los Angeles, his son Wayne Marmorstein announced.
- Marmorstein’s Disney credits include Pete’s Dragon and Return from Witch Mountain.
- He is also known for his work on the soap opera Dark Shadows.
- Marmorstein was born on August 9 1928 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
- He majored in playwriting and acting at Jersey City Teachers College.
- Marmorstein worked as a Broadway stagehand on notable productions like:
- 1947's A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Marlon Brando, Jessica Tandy and Karl Malden
- The 1952 revival of Pal Joey that starred Harold Lang and Vivienne Segal
- 1953's The Love of Four Colonels, starring Rex Harrison
- 1955's Damn Yankees, starring Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse
- 1961's Kean, starring Alfred Drake
- He also went on to work as a stage manager on television programs like Who Do You Trust?, Dick Clark's American Bandstand and The Ernie Kovacs Show.
- He eventually worked as head writer for ABC’s soap opera The Doctors and worked on ABC’s Peyton Place as well. The latter brought him to Hollywood in 1968.
- Marmorstein is survived by his second wife, Barbara, and children, Larry, Wayne, Darragh and Mitchell.