ABC to Air Primetime Special Edition of “20/20” “The Shot: Race for the Vaccine” on December 14

There’s hope on the horizon for the many Americans who’ve been devastated by COVID-19. As more good news surfaces reporting successful development of vaccines, a special ABC News’ 20/20 documentary The Shot: Race for the Vaccine will take viewers behind the scenes as scientists search for a cure.
What’s Happening:
- Next week, ABC News’ 20/20 will host a special hour long episode focusing on our Nation’s efforts to get a COVID-19 vaccine approved and quickly distributed so our country can return to normalcy.
- The Shot: Race for the Vaccine airs Monday, December 14 (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on the ABC Television Network.
- The special is a primetime documentary that takes an inside look at how officials expect to deliver a safe and effective vaccine in record time.
- The one-hour special edition of 20/20 explores the questions many people are asking, arguing over and worrying about, including on safety, access and timing.
About The Shot:
- The special reports on the science behind the vaccines that are closest to receiving authorization; details of the trials and results; the near misses, the roadblocks and serendipity along the way; personal stories and behind the scenes footage of the scientists leading the charge; and the brave volunteers who participated in the trials.
- The documentary reports on the logistical and scientific challenges that health officials, the military, labs, and drug and shipping companies from different countries face in coordinating a global effort without parallel since the end of World War II.
Conversations with Experts:
- The special features interviews with leading experts and officials such as:
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor
- Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner
- Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, the NIH’s lead researcher on the coronavirus vaccine project
- Dr. Barney Graham, deputy director of the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center and chief of the virus research lab
- Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the independent panel advising the FDA on vaccine authorizations and director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board co-chair
- Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar
- General Gustave Perna, the COO of Operation Warp Speed
- Philanthropist Bill Gates
Creative Team:
- The special is produced by:
- ABC News Specialized Units
- Investigative Unit
- ABC News Medical Unit
- ABC Longform Unit
- Senior executive produced by:
- Jeanmarie Condon
- Executive produced by:
- Megan Harding
- Melia Patria
- Cindy Galli
- Senior editorial producers:
- Josh Margolin
- Eric M. Strauss