ABC to Air Primetime Special Edition of “20/20” “The Shot: Race for the Vaccine” on December 14

by | Dec 7, 2020 1:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

There’s hope on the horizon for the many Americans who’ve been devastated by COVID-19. As more good news surfaces reporting successful development of vaccines, a special ABC News’ 20/20 documentary The Shot: Race for the Vaccine will take viewers behind the scenes as scientists search for a cure.

What’s Happening:

  • Next week, ABC News’ 20/20 will host a special hour long episode focusing on our Nation’s efforts to get a COVID-19 vaccine approved and quickly distributed so our country can return to normalcy.
  • The Shot: Race for the Vaccine airs Monday, December 14 (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on the ABC Television Network.
  • The special is a primetime documentary that takes an inside look at how officials expect to deliver a safe and effective vaccine in record time.
  • The one-hour special edition of 20/20 explores the questions many people are asking, arguing over and worrying about, including on safety, access and timing.

About The Shot:

  • The special reports on the science behind the vaccines that are closest to receiving authorization; details of the trials and results; the near misses, the roadblocks and serendipity along the way; personal stories and behind the scenes footage of the scientists leading the charge; and the brave volunteers who participated in the trials.
  • The documentary reports on the logistical and scientific challenges that health officials, the military, labs, and drug and shipping companies from different countries face in coordinating a global effort without parallel since the end of World War II.

Conversations with Experts:

  • The special features interviews with leading experts and officials such as:
    • Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor
    • Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner
    • Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, the NIH’s lead researcher on the coronavirus vaccine project
    • Dr. Barney Graham, deputy director of the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center and chief of the virus research lab
    • Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the independent panel advising the FDA on vaccine authorizations and director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
    • Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board co-chair
    • Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines
    • Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar
    • General Gustave Perna, the COO of Operation Warp Speed
    • Philanthropist Bill Gates

Creative Team:

  • The special is produced by:
    • ABC News Specialized Units
    • Investigative Unit
    • ABC News Medical Unit
    • ABC Longform Unit
  • Senior executive produced by:
    • Jeanmarie Condon
  • Executive produced by:
    • Megan Harding
    • Melia Patria
    • Cindy Galli
  • Senior editorial producers:
    • Josh Margolin
    • Eric M. Strauss
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed