ABC to Air Primetime Special Edition of “20/20” “The Shot: Race for the Vaccine” on December 14

There’s hope on the horizon for the many Americans who’ve been devastated by COVID-19. As more good news surfaces reporting successful development of vaccines, a special ABC News’ 20/20 documentary The Shot: Race for the Vaccine will take viewers behind the scenes as scientists search for a cure.

What’s Happening:

Next week, ABC News’ 20/20 will host a special hour long episode focusing on our Nation’s efforts to get a COVID-19 vaccine approved and quickly distributed so our country can return to normalcy.

The Shot: Race for the Vaccine airs Monday, December 14 (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on the ABC Television Network.

airs Monday, December 14 (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on the ABC Television Network. The special is a primetime documentary that takes an inside look at how officials expect to deliver a safe and effective vaccine in record time.

The one-hour special edition of 20/20 explores the questions many people are asking, arguing over and worrying about, including on safety, access and timing.

About The Shot:

The special reports on the science behind the vaccines that are closest to receiving authorization; details of the trials and results; the near misses, the roadblocks and serendipity along the way; personal stories and behind the scenes footage of the scientists leading the charge; and the brave volunteers who participated in the trials.

The documentary reports on the logistical and scientific challenges that health officials, the military, labs, and drug and shipping companies from different countries face in coordinating a global effort without parallel since the end of World War II.

Conversations with Experts:

The special features interviews with leading experts and officials such as: Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation’s top infectious disease doctor Dr. Stephen Hahn , FDA commissioner Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett , the NIH’s lead researcher on the coronavirus vaccine project Dr. Barney Graham , deputy director of the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center and chief of the virus research lab Dr. Paul Offit , a member of the independent panel advising the FDA on vaccine authorizations and director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith , President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board co-chair Scott Kirby , CEO of United Airlines Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar General Gustave Perna , the COO of Operation Warp Speed Philanthropist Bill Gates



