Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to be Closed on December 8 Due to Water Main Break

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed tomorrow because of a water main break in Tampa, the park announced on its website tonight.
- At 5:28 PM today, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay tweeted that the park had to close for the remainder of the day due to a sudden water pressure issue impacting the city.
- Now, it appears that issue will carry into tomorrow as the park has announced that they will not be opening on Tuesday, December 8.
- The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay website offers the following announcement:
- Due to a water main break impacting the city of Tampa, the park will be closed Tuesday, December 8. We are actively working with the appropriate community contacts and will share additional updates to park operations when available.
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was already not operating on Wednesdays and therefore is not scheduled to open on December 9.
- The park is next scheduled to open on Thursday, December 10 at 12 PM.
- You can see Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s hours and operation schedule here.