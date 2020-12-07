Tiki God Maui Prominently Featured on New Merchandise at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

We were treated to a special surprise on a Live Parks Walk & Talk earlier today when our own Jeremiah left the gates of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and took a stroll down the new pathway connecting the park to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. While he was at the latter, he got to take a look at some of the new merchandise available at the resort.

We immediately spotted these fun tumblers featuring a stylized version of the resort’s logo as well as the head of the resort’s icon, tiki god Maui. The tumbler also features silhouettes in various shades of the popular tiki torches that populate the resort and illuminate the pathways of the hotel at night. The tumblers sell for $22.99 each.

Lookin’ for some stylish headwear? A fedora with a surrounding strap featuring the resort’s color scheme is available as well. The hat also features an embellishment featuring Maui as seen at the resort. The fedora sells for $24.99

There are also three options featuring the same textile pattern of Maui in a quad design throughout. There is a tunic option, with a light blue collar as well as a sleeveless top with the same collar. The design is also carried over to a men’s button down shirt. The Tunic is available for $69.99, the Sleeveless Top for $49.99, and Button Down for $39.99

You can watch the full walk down the pathway that brought us to this fun, new merchandise below!