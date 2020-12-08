ABC Takes a Look Back at The Last 12 Months With Primetime Special “The Year: 2020”

by | Dec 8, 2020 8:45 AM Pacific Time

2020 has been quite a year, feeling in some ways, extremely fast and in others like it will never end. So much has happened since January 1st and ABC News in taking audiences on a look back at all of the headline making moments that started off this decade. The Year: 2020 airs on ABC on December 29th.

What’s Happening:

  • After an unprecedented year that few will forget, ABC News presents The Year: 2020, looking back at the events that defined the last 12 months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election as well as the pop culture trends and highlights that got us through.
  • Robin Roberts anchors the 10th anniversary of the two-hour special that airs Tuesday, December 29 (9:00-11:00pm ET) on the ABC Television Network.
  • Roberts is joined by the award-winning team of ABC News anchors and correspondents, including:
    • George Stephanopoulos
    • Michael Strahan
    • David Muir
    • Juju Chang
    • Byron Pitts
    • Lara Spencer
    • Janai Norman
    • Eva Pilgrim
    • Deborah Roberts
    • Ginger Zee
  • The program will also feature appearances by other ABC correspondents:
    • Ian Pannell
    • Maggie Rulli
    • James Longman
    • Kaylee Hartung
    • Tom Llamas
    • Gio Benitez
    • Whit Johnson
    • Matt Gutman
    • Victor Oquendo
    • Dr. Jennifer Ashton

About This ABC News Special:

  • The Year: 2020 covers the COVID-19 pandemic and its massive impact on the economy, travel and tourism, Hollywood and professional sports, and more.
  • Additional topics discussed include working and school from home; the frontline workers and healthcare heroes; the presidential election and the record voter turnout, history-making results and President Trump’s hindrance of the transition of power.
  • But that’s not all that happened this year. The program will also look at historic cultural movements, like “Black Lives Matter,” and cancel culture; pop culture phenomenons like Tiger King and celebrity marriages, babies and break-ups.
  • Plus, ABC remembers those we lost this year, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Alex Trebek and John Lewis as well as some of the Americans who lost their battles with COVID-19.
  • Beyond the team at ABC News, the program will feature guest commentators, including:
    • Eugene Levy
    • Kal Penn
    • NFL star Emmanuel Acho
    • Mark Cuban
    • Brad Paisley
    • Activist and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots
    • Kevin Frazier
    • Joel McHale
    • Nikki Glaser
    • Political commentator Michal Eric Dyson
    • Christian Siriano
    • Bethenny Frankel
    • Alyssa Milano
    • Tabitha Brown
    • Ryan Michelle Bathe
    • Anthony Scaramucci
    • Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson
    • Transgender rights activist Raquel Willis
    • Larry Hackett
    • WNBA star Sue Bird
    • The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill
    • The Young Turks’ Brett Erlich
    • Cori Bush
    • Rachel Nichols
    • Queer Eye star Karamo Brown
    • Matthew Hoffman

The Year: 2020 is produced by ABC News. John R. Green and John Palacio are the Executive Producers.

 
 
