ABC Takes a Look Back at The Last 12 Months With Primetime Special “The Year: 2020”

2020 has been quite a year, feeling in some ways, extremely fast and in others like it will never end. So much has happened since January 1st and ABC News in taking audiences on a look back at all of the headline making moments that started off this decade. The Year: 2020 airs on ABC on December 29th.
What’s Happening:
- After an unprecedented year that few will forget, ABC News presents The Year: 2020, looking back at the events that defined the last 12 months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election as well as the pop culture trends and highlights that got us through.
- Robin Roberts anchors the 10th anniversary of the two-hour special that airs Tuesday, December 29 (9:00-11:00pm ET) on the ABC Television Network.
- Roberts is joined by the award-winning team of ABC News anchors and correspondents, including:
- George Stephanopoulos
- Michael Strahan
- David Muir
- Juju Chang
- Byron Pitts
- Lara Spencer
- Janai Norman
- Eva Pilgrim
- Deborah Roberts
- Ginger Zee
- The program will also feature appearances by other ABC correspondents:
- Ian Pannell
- Maggie Rulli
- James Longman
- Kaylee Hartung
- Tom Llamas
- Gio Benitez
- Whit Johnson
- Matt Gutman
- Victor Oquendo
- Dr. Jennifer Ashton
About This ABC News Special:
- The Year: 2020 covers the COVID-19 pandemic and its massive impact on the economy, travel and tourism, Hollywood and professional sports, and more.
- Additional topics discussed include working and school from home; the frontline workers and healthcare heroes; the presidential election and the record voter turnout, history-making results and President Trump’s hindrance of the transition of power.
- But that’s not all that happened this year. The program will also look at historic cultural movements, like “Black Lives Matter,” and cancel culture; pop culture phenomenons like Tiger King and celebrity marriages, babies and break-ups.
- Plus, ABC remembers those we lost this year, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Alex Trebek and John Lewis as well as some of the Americans who lost their battles with COVID-19.
- Beyond the team at ABC News, the program will feature guest commentators, including:
- Eugene Levy
- Kal Penn
- NFL star Emmanuel Acho
- Mark Cuban
- Brad Paisley
- Activist and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots
- Kevin Frazier
- Joel McHale
- Nikki Glaser
- Political commentator Michal Eric Dyson
- Christian Siriano
- Bethenny Frankel
- Alyssa Milano
- Tabitha Brown
- Ryan Michelle Bathe
- Anthony Scaramucci
- Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson
- Transgender rights activist Raquel Willis
- Larry Hackett
- WNBA star Sue Bird
- The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill
- The Young Turks’ Brett Erlich
- Cori Bush
- Rachel Nichols
- Queer Eye star Karamo Brown
- Matthew Hoffman
The Year: 2020 is produced by ABC News. John R. Green and John Palacio are the Executive Producers.