ABC Takes a Look Back at The Last 12 Months With Primetime Special “The Year: 2020”

2020 has been quite a year, feeling in some ways, extremely fast and in others like it will never end. So much has happened since January 1st and ABC News in taking audiences on a look back at all of the headline making moments that started off this decade. The Year: 2020 airs on ABC on December 29th.

What’s Happening:

After an unprecedented year that few will forget, ABC News presents The Year: 2020 , looking back at the events that defined the last 12 months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election as well as the pop culture trends and highlights that got us through.

Robin Roberts anchors the 10th anniversary of the two-hour special that airs Tuesday, December 29 (9:00-11:00pm ET) on the ABC Television Network.

Roberts is joined by the award-winning team of ABC News anchors and correspondents, including: George Stephanopoulos Michael Strahan David Muir Juju Chang Byron Pitts Lara Spencer Janai Norman Eva Pilgrim Deborah Roberts Ginger Zee

The program will also feature appearances by other ABC correspondents: Ian Pannell Maggie Rulli James Longman Kaylee Hartung Tom Llamas Gio Benitez Whit Johnson Matt Gutman Victor Oquendo Dr. Jennifer Ashton



About This ABC News Special:

The Year: 2020 covers the COVID-19 pandemic and its massive impact on the economy, travel and tourism, Hollywood and professional sports, and more.

Additional topics discussed include working and school from home; the frontline workers and healthcare heroes; the presidential election and the record voter turnout, history-making results and President Trump's hindrance of the transition of power.

But that’s not all that happened this year. The program will also look at historic cultural movements, like “Black Lives Matter,” and cancel culture; pop culture phenomenons like Tiger King and celebrity marriages, babies and break-ups.

and celebrity marriages, babies and break-ups. Plus, ABC remembers those we lost this year, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Alex Trebek and John Lewis as well as some of the Americans who lost their battles with COVID-19.

Beyond the team at ABC News, the program will feature guest commentators, including: Eugene Levy Kal Penn NFL star Emmanuel Acho Mark Cuban Brad Paisley Activist and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots Kevin Frazier Joel McHale Nikki Glaser Political commentator Michal Eric Dyson Christian Siriano Bethenny Frankel Alyssa Milano Tabitha Brown Ryan Michelle Bathe Anthony Scaramucci Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson Transgender rights activist Raquel Willis Larry Hackett WNBA star Sue Bird The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill The Young Turks’ Brett Erlich Cori Bush Rachel Nichols Queer Eye star Karamo Brown Matthew Hoffman



The Year: 2020 is produced by ABC News. John R. Green and John Palacio are the Executive Producers.