Marvel Shares Trailer for “Maestro: War & Pax #1,” Coming to Stores This January

Writer Peter David is joined by rising star Javier Pina (Doctor Strange, Rise of the Black Panther) to continue the tale he and George Perez began decades ago in the legendary Future Imperfect!
- The man once known as the Hulk, the Maestro, has deposed the city of Dystopia’s ancient ruler and now commands in his place.
- But why stop there? As his ambitions lead him to wage a campaign of conquest across the entire Earth, he’ll discover that he’s not the only immortal left … and that if he truly wants to dominate the planet, he’ll have to face the most powerful beings in creation first.
- Now, enjoy an exclusive first look at the Maestro’s invasion of war-torn Washington, D.C. in the MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX trailer, featuring never-before-seen art:
- Don’t miss MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1 when it smashes into comic shops this January.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Peter David: “The Maestro has determined that life must go on in the world he’s living in, and that he should be the center of government. He’s consolidating his rule. He truly believes he’s doing the right thing. After all, he’s seen what mankind inevitably does if left to its own devices. He thinks that free will has proven to be a noble experiment but ultimately didn’t work out. So now it’s time to try something new, and he’s what’s new. He’s setting up a world where he rules over everything, and to him it’s going to be a world of peace and contentment. And if some people’s noses are out of joint over it, then they should keep it to themselves.”