Marvel Shares Trailer for “Maestro: War & Pax #1,” Coming to Stores This January

Writer Peter David is joined by rising star Javier Pina (Doctor Strange, Rise of the Black Panther) to continue the tale he and George Perez began decades ago in the legendary Future Imperfect!

The man once known as the Hulk, the Maestro, has deposed the city of Dystopia’s ancient ruler and now commands in his place.

But why stop there? As his ambitions lead him to wage a campaign of conquest across the entire Earth, he’ll discover that he’s not the only immortal left … and that if he truly wants to dominate the planet, he’ll have to face the most powerful beings in creation first.

Now, enjoy an exclusive first look at the Maestro’s invasion of war-torn Washington, D.C. in the MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX trailer, featuring never-before-seen art:

Don’t miss MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1 when it smashes into comic shops this January.

What they’re saying: