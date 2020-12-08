Walt Disney World Theme Parks Will NOT Be Open To Celebrate Arrival of 2021

Those visiting or looking to visit Walt Disney World to say “Goodbye!” to 2020 and ring in the new year on December 31st will be limited to a few select in-room options at their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel as the parks will not be open to mark the occasion.

What’s Happening:

The parks of Walt Disney World

Historically, Magic Kingdom held a special countdown edition of Fantasy in the Sky, with perimeter fireworks with viewing throughout the park, and viewing events at the hotels along the edge of the Seven Seas Lagoon. EPCOT would do fireworks from each of the World Showcase pavilions in the order they celebrated the new year building up to a live countdown. Disney’s Hollywood Studios would typically have a live band in front of the Chinese Theater and would countdown to midnight live with fireworks as well.

Though we knew we wouldn’t see any fireworks or any kind of celebratory show, even with the Disney Park Pass Reservation system, the news that the parks would be closed before midnight still came as a bit of a surprise.

The email sent by Walt Disney World reads: “All four Walt Disney World Theme Parks as well as Disney Springs are decorated for the season and feature extended operating hours. On New Year’s Eve, however, these locations will close prior to midnight as we continue to follow health and safety measures put in place during our phased reopening to help foster physical distancing.”

They have also provided the New Year’s Eve Hours of Operation: Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney Springs

The email goes on to explain that the resorts will offer fun and festive activities, though it can be surmised that close proximity events, such as the balloon drop in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, will not be taking place either.

It was also noted that pre-recorded fireworks shows will be streaming on in-room televisions to help mark the occasion, and Disney Floral and Gifts have numerous packages