Watch Disney’s Broadway Princesses in the Virtual Concert “Broadway Princess Holiday Party”

You can enjoy a night of music from Broadway’s original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine in a streamed concert with 54 Below’s “Broadway Princess Holiday Party.”

Broadway princesses will celebrate the season in a streamed concert from Feinstein’s/54 Below.

The “Broadway Princess Holiday Party” will feature: Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella) Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and voice of ‘Meg’ in Hercules) Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney’s Aladdin) Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof) Resident prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) Special guest Aisha Jackson (Disney’s Frozen)

Critics have called the show “spectacular,” “enchanting,” and “empowering.”

You can enjoy this virtual concert by getting your ticket here

About “Broadway Princess Holiday Party”:

Your every dream will come true as five knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond!

