ABC Picks Up Series Order for New Comedy “Home Economics” Starring Topher Grace

ABC has picked up a new, single-camera comedy in Home Economics from Michael Colton, John Aboud, and Topher Grace which will follow three adult siblings in very different financial situations.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has reported that ABC requested a series order for the comedy Home Economics.
- The show is inspired by the life of Michael Colton (writer and executive producer) who has previously worked on Penguins of Madagascar (writer).
- The show will look at the relationship between three adult siblings in different financial situations: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.
- Executive producer Topher Grace will star in the show. He previously played Venom/Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 3 (2007).
- Home Economics is scheduled to air in Spring 2021.