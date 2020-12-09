Disney Paper Parks Introduces Three Part Holiday Series With Ornament and Wrapping Paper Crafts

Disney Parks Blog has revealed the latest in their series of fun crafty projects with Disney Paper Parks, the first part in a three part series featuring some festive holiday fun with 12 days of ornaments and fun wrapping paper too!

What’s Happening:

Disney Paper Parks is back for the holiday season with a new, three-part series that launched today to help spread holiday cheer! Today’s set of printable activity sheets

You can also add to the fun by crafting one ornament per day for a total of 12 days of Disney Paper Parks

As a bonus, there are fully drawn themed sheets

For best results, it is recommended to print the activity sheets at their actual size, not scaling them to fit the page. We also recommend adult participation or supervision for those with little ones to help make this great activity even more enjoyable.

The sheets were created for the Disney Parks Blog by Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young, and require the use of scissors, glue and folding along dotted lines in specific directions. Imagineer Lyndsey Vincent also designed today’s release.

Stay tuned for more holiday-inspired activity sheets as the series continues – ‘tis the season for Disney Paper Parks!

By downloading Disney Paper Parks, you acknowledge and agree that these materials are being provided to you for personal, non-commercial use.