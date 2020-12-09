Jon Landau Announces “Behind Pandora” Series Coming to Social Media Platforms

by | Dec 9, 2020 4:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

As anticipation for the upcoming Pandora sequels builds, Producer Jon Landau has taken to social media to announce a new behind-the-scenes series that will be available on all of Avatar’s social media platforms starting on Friday, December 11th.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIlXCZJDQBQ/

What’s Happening:

  • Filmmaker Jon Landau has taken to Instagram announcing that all the Avatar social media pages will soon begin a “Behind Pandora” series featuring stories that look at the behind-the-scenes teams that bring the films to life.
  • In his post announcing the series on Instagram, Jon Landau said: “I am excited that beginning this Friday the Avatar social pages will be introducing “Behind Pandora” stories which will take a look some people on the behind-the-scenes team who are a critical part of bringing to life the world, the characters and the story of Avatar.

All films are collaborative efforts. The Avatar sequels are no exception to that. In fact, because of the scope and scale of the productions, the number of people who contribute to the final result is greater than on many other movies. As a small way of acknowledging the contributions of so many, over the coming weeks, we are going to introduce you to individuals from various disciplines across the project and share with you their role on the movies and a little about their personal experiences.

While we will not be able to single out everyone on our team, the people we recognize are intended to represent the hundreds of others who also work on the films. We are thankful to each and every one of them.”

  • Stay tuned to Laughingplace as starting Friday, we will feature their stories as well, as Jon Landau and the Avatar team bring us “Behind Pandora.”

 
 
Read Related Articles

